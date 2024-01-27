WTA Rankings following Australian Open: Coco Gauff returns to top 3, Zheng Qinwen makes top 10 debut

Coco Gauff is set to climb back to her career-high ranking of World No. 3 when the WTA rankings are updated next week. Zheng Qinwen, meanwhile, will make her top 10 debut on Monday (January 29), as she finished as the runner-up at the 2024 Australian Open.

As per this week's WTA rankings, Gauff stands at 6,660 points, which is around 250 less than the third-ranked Elena Rybakina. The American reached the last four in Melbourne, while the 2023 runner-up exited the tournament in the second round. As a result, the former will leapfrog the Kazakh to become the new World No. 3 in next week's rankings.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will maintain their respective holds on the first and second positions in the WTA rankings. Rybakina, however, will fall to fifth in next week's rankings, allowing Gauff and Jessica Pegula to overtake her.

Ons Jabeur's ranking will also remain unchanged next week, even though she lost in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open. Zheng Qinwen, on her part, will make a surge from her current ranking of World No. 15 to a new career-high World No. 7 in Monday's rankings.

The 21-year-old can also overtake Jabeur in the rankings in the upcoming weeks, since the latter's rankings tally will only be 126 points more than that of the Chinese star.

Marketa Vondrousova, Maria Sakkari, and Karolina Muchova will all fall down in the rankings by one position due to Zheng's climb inside the top 10. Former Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova, ranked 10th in this week's rankings, will make her exit from the top 10 on Monday.

Coco Gauff has a plausible shot at reaching new career-high ranking of World No. 2 later this year

Coco Gauff looks on at the 2024 Australian Open

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, can rise to the World No. 2 spot if Aryna Sabalenka fails to defend a large percentage of her points from last year's post-Australian Open swing and the European claycourt season.

The American teen currently trails Sabalenka by a whopping 2,245 points in the WTA rankings. The latter, however, will be defending more than 2,000 points from February to May, as she won in Madrid and finished runner-up at Indian Wells and Stuttgart last year.

Coco Gauff, on the other hand, has only 850 points to defend in the same period. The reigning US Open champion has respectable chances of achieving a new career-high in the WTA rankings. This is provided Sabalenka fails to replicate the form that saw her win her second Major title in Melbourne this week.