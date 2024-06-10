Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini have been the big gainers in the latest WTA rankings after the French Open. The trio made it to the semifinals of Roland-Garros and have achieved career-best rankings due to their impressive performance in Paris.

Gauff has overtaken Aryna Sabalenka as the new World No. 2 in the latest WTA rankings update. The American star lost in the semifinal of the French Open to the eventual champion Iga Swiatek. However, her semifinal run at Roland-Garros was enough to propel her to her career-best ranking.

Gauff has 7988 points to her name, 200 more than Sabalenka (7788 points) in the third spot. Iga Swiatek continued her dominance as the World No. 1 after another title win at the French Open. The Polish star has 11,695 points to her name, 3707 points more than Coco Gauff in second place. Elena Rybakina (5973 points) and Jessica Pegula (4625 points) take the fourth and fifth spot in the WTA rankings, respectively.

Jasmine Paolini enjoyed a meteoric rise to the Top 10 with an impressive French Open campaign. The Italian made it to the final of the Grand Slam for the first time and her Roland-Garros run has helped her jump eight places and move to No. 7 in the world rankings with 4068 points.

Similarly, Russian teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva reached the semifinal of the French Open for the first time in her career. The 17-year-old is ranked as World No. 23 in the latest WTA rankings, gaining 15 places.

Danielle Collins and Maria Sakkari drop places in WTA Rankings after a disappointing French Open run

A disappointing run at the French Open 2024 has meant that Danielle Collins and Maria Sakkari have dropped places in the latest WTA rankings. Ons Jabeur has lost a place in the rankings as well, despite reaching the quarterfinal in Paris.

Collins made it to the top 10 of the WTA rankings before the French Open. However, a second-round exit has meant that the American finds herself in 11th place. Collins (3532 points) has been ousted from the Top 10 after just a couple of weeks.

A first-round exit at Roland-Garros against Varvara Gracheva means that Sakkari (3980 points) has dropped to No. 9 in the latest WTA rankings. The Greek star started the tournament as the seventh seed.

Jabeur (3748 points) has moved to number 10, dropping one spot after the French Open, while Qinwen Zheng (4005 points) has held her spot as the World No. 8.

