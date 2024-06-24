The top 10 of the WTA rankings remained unchanged after the conclusion of the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham and the Berlin Ladies Open. Players outside the top 10 such as Yulia Putintseva and Anna Kalinskaya saw major gains on Monday, June 24.

Putintseva won her third singles title, first on grass, after defeating Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 7-6(8) in the Birmingham Classic final on Sunday. The Kazakh increased her overall points tally by 220 points, which saw her jump seven spots in the WTA rankings — from the 41st position to the 34th.

On the other hand, Anna Kalinskaya made an impressive run to the Berlin Ladies Open final. The Russian lost to Jessica Pegula in three sets in the title clash. She gained 324 points, taking her overall tally to 2310 points. This surge saw Kalinskaya break the top 20 barrier by rising to 17th in the rankings.

The top 10 saw no shift after last week's events. Iga Swiatek maintained her healthy lead in the top spot with 11695 points. The World No. 1 is yet to play a match on grass this season.

Jessica Pegula gained 400 points, courtesy of her win at the Berlin Ladies Open. This was her fifth singles title overall and the first in the 2024 season. However, with an overall tally of 5025 points, Pegula remained in the fifth spot in the WTA rankings.

Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova dropped points as both withdrew from their respective matches against Kalinskaya in Berlin due to injury concerns. However, Sabalenka maintained her position at third with 7841 points and Vondrosova maintained hers at sixth with 4463 points.

Barbora Krejcikova and Caroline Dolehide among others to move significantly in the WTA rankings

Barbora Krejcikova has suffered a major drop in the rankings. The Czech made it to the final of the Birmingham Classic last year, losing to Jelena Ostapenko. However, the 2021 French Open champion lost to Anastasia Potapova in the quarter-finals this year. She dropped 126 points, making her slip six positions in the rankings, from 25th to 31st.

Caroline Dolehide is another player who saw a massive jump in the WTA rankings after last week. The American made it to the quarter-finals of the Birmingham Classic, losing to eventual champion Yulia Putintseva. This helped her move from 61st to 52nd on the list.

Among other notable players, former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka improved two positions on the rankings, moving from 113 to 111.