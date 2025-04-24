WTA Rankings Update: Aryna Sabalenka maintains healthy lead at No. 1 ahead of Madrid Open, Jelena Ostapenko returns to top 20

By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified Apr 24, 2025 02:09 GMT
Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Day 7 - Source: Getty
WTA Rankings Update ft. Aryna Sabalenka (L) and Jelana Ostapenko (R) (Source: Getty Images)

The WTA calendar had two events last week—the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix and the Open de Rouen. While Jelena Ostapenko won the title in the former event, Elina Svitolina emerged victorious in the latter.

Ad

Ostapenko put forth an impressive performance at Stuttgart and won against both the top seeds, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, to clinch her ninth career title. Her 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Swiatek in the quarterfinals gave the Latvian a 6-0 lead in the head-to-head against the Pole.

In the final, it was Ostapenko who was 0-3 behind in the head-to-head against Aryna Sabalenka but secured a brilliant 6-4, 6-1 win to get a clay-court title since Roland Garros 2017.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ostapenko earned 499 points after her win and moved up six places in the WTA rankings to No. 18 with 2345 points. Meanwhile, despite her loss in the final, Sabalenka earned 227 points and maintained her dominance on the No. 1 ranking with 10,768 points.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina won her 18th career singles title at the Open de Rouen, with a near-perfect week. The Ukrainian did not drop a set at the event and finished the tournament with a 6-4, 7-6 (8) win over Olga Danilovic in the final.

Ad

The win gave Svitolina 250 points, and moved her one position up on the WTA Rankings, to No. 17 with 2430 points. Danilovic also earned 162 points with her run to the final and moved five places up the rankings to No. 34 with 1534 points.

The Madrid Open might have a serious impact on the WTA Rankings

In Picture: Iga Swiatek (Getty)
In Picture: Iga Swiatek (Getty)

Last week, there was no significant movement in the Top 10 on the WTA Rankings. However, with the WTA 1000 event in Madrid around the corner, there is a chance of significant movement in the rankings.

Ad

Both the top-two ranked players—Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek—have a lot of points to defend, as they played the final in the Spanish capital last year, with the Pole being the defending champion.

As it stands, Sabalenka already has a lead of more than 3000 points over Swiatek in the WTA rankings. Even if both of them are knocked out early in Madrid, the lead for the Belarusian will be near the 4000-point mark. To maintain her standing at No. 2, Swiatek needs a successful title defense, as the likes of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff can topple her if they have a deep run in Madrid and the Pole has an early exit.

Ad

Sabalenka will begin her campaign with a second-round clash against Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova, whereas Swiatek will begin her title defense against Alexandra Eala in the second round. The current top 20 WTA rankings are as follows:

RankingPlayer NamePoints
1Aryna Sabalenka10768
2Iga Swiatek7383
3Jessica Pegula6208
4Coco Gauff6073
5Madison Keys4999
6Jasmine Paolini4930
7
Mirra Andreeva4781
8Zheng Qinwen4193
9Paula Badosa3821
10Emma Navarro3797
11Elena Rybakina3308
12Karolina Muchova2919
13Diana Shnaider2913
14Daria Kasatkina2741
15Barbora Krejcikova2674
16Amanda Anisimova2617
17Elina Svitolina2430
18Jelena Ostapenko2345
19Beatriz Haddad Maia2209
20Liudmilla Samsonova2150
About the author
SAGNIK DATTA

SAGNIK DATTA

Twitter icon

Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.

Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.

He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.

When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications