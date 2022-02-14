WTA rankings update: Ashleigh Barty begins 115th week as World No. 1, 'Indoor Queen' Anett Kontaveit climbs to career-high No. 6

Ashleigh Barty has begun her 115th week at the top of the WTA rankings, while Anett Kontaveit jumped to a career-high of No. 6 after winning the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Sunday.

Barty is now only three weeks away from nudging past Justine Henin (117 weeks) and moving into seventh spot for the most weeks spent at World No. 1 in women's tennis history.

The women's tour may have been criticized in the past for its lack of consistency at the top, but Barty has now been ranked No. 1 for 108 consecutive weeks (starting September 2019). The Australian holds a 2,632-point lead over Aryna Sabalenka.

Barty and Sabalenka are followed in the WTA rankings by French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (No. 3), Karolina Pliskova (No. 4). Paula Badosa (No. 5), and Kontaveit (+3 to No. 6).

Anett Kontaveit sits at a career-high ranking of No. 6 in this week's WTA rankings

Kontaveit defeated Maria Sakkari in a three-hour battle on Sunday to win her fourth consecutive title and her 20th consecutive match on indoor hardcourts. She joins Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport, Henin and Jana Novotna as the only players to win 20 or more indoor matches in a row on the WTA tour since 1989.

Garbine Muguruza (-1 to No. 7), Sakkari (-1 to No. 8), Iga Swiatek (-1 to No. 9) and Ons Jabeur (No. 10) round out this week's top 10.

Emma Raducanu climbs to career-high of No. 12 in latest WTA rankings

Emma Raducanu is up to No. 12 in the latest WTA rankings

Despite her absence from St. Petersburg, U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu moved up one spot to No. 12, a career-high for the British teen. With players ranked above her dropping points from last season, Raducanu, who does not have any points to defend until Wimbledon, has seen her ranking climb from No. 23 after her US Open win to No. 12 despite her modest success since.

Jessica Pegula jumped two spots to No. 14 while Jelena Ostapenko and Elise Mertens both climbed four spots to No. 21 and No. 22 respectively. This is former French Open champion Ostapenko's highest ranking since October 2018.

Former Grand Slam winners Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin move up to No. 81 (+3) and No. 90 (+5) respectively. Meanwhle, Serena Williams is ranked No. 242 (+5) this week even as sister Venus sits at No. 466 (+1).

