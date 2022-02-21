×
WTA rankings update: Ashleigh Barty begins 116th week as World No. 1, Dubai champ Jelena Ostapenko jumps to No. 13

Ashleigh Barty speaks to the media after winning the 2022 Australian Open
Ashleigh Barty speaks to the media after winning the 2022 Australian Open
Haresh Ramchandani
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Feb 21, 2022 03:30 PM IST
Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty began her 116th week at the top of the WTA rankings, while former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko jumped to No. 13 after winning the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday.

Barty will equal Justine Henin's tally of 117 weeks atop the WTA rankings next week, tying the Belgian for seventh spot for most weeks spent at World No. 1 in women's tennis history.

Barty currently has a 2,767-point lead over closest rival Aryna Sabalenka. The top two were followed in the WTA rankings by French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (No. 3), Paula Badosa, who climbed one spot to a new career-high (No. 4), Karolina Pliskova (-1 to No. 5), Maria Sakkari (+2 to No. 6), Anett Kontaveit (-1 to No. 7), Iga Swiatek (+1 to No. 8), Garbine Muguruza (-2 to No. 9) and Ons Jabeur (No. 10).

Dubai champion Jelena Ostapenko back in top 15 of WTA rankings

Jelena Ostapenko celebrates with the trophy after winning the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Jelena Ostapenko celebrates with the trophy after winning the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko made the big jump in this week's top 20. The Latvian climbed eight spots to No. 13 after winning the WTA 500 event in Dubai on Saturday, moving back into the top 20 for the first time since October 2018.

Ostapenko defeated four Grand Slam champions in consecutive matches to win her fifth singles title. Post her win, the Latvian said she wants to return to the top 10 and win another Grand Slam title.

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka moved up one spot to No. 16 while two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, a quarter-finalist in Dubai, moved up four spots to No. 21.

Dubai finalist Veronika Kudermetova jumped six spots to reach a career-high of No. 25. Meanwhile, Marketa Vondrousova, who reached the semifinals in Dubai before pulling out due to injury, moved up three spots to No. 35.

With no update on their next tournament appearance, the Williams sisters continued to rank outside the top 200 with Serena Williams at No. 241 and Venus Williams at No. 465.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
हिन्दी