WTA Rankings update: Big jumps for Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin, Elena Rybakina slips

The American duo of Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin were the big winners and Elena Rybakina a minor casualty in the latest WTA rankings, which were updated on Monday.

In what turned out to be another great week for American tennis — after Coco Gauff's big US Open win — both Kenin and Collins found themselves staging deep runs at the San Diego Open.

Sofia Kenin, who had started the week barely inside the top 100, made a massive 40-place jump off the back of her run to the final. The former Australian Open champion raked in 290 points to inch closer to a top-50 comeback and now sits at No. 53 with 1,042 points.

Danielle Collins, meanwhile, also earned 184 points en route to the San Diego semifinal. The same saw her climb nine spots to No. 34 with 1,376 points.

Barring a couple of shifts, the top 10 remained largely unchanged as Aryna Sabalenka entered her second week as the World No. 1 with 9,266 points. She currently has a healthy lead over No. 2 Iga Swiatek, who sits at 8,195 points.

Buoyed by her maiden Grand Slam win, Gauff remained in the third spot with 6,165 points. Compatriot Jessica Pegula (5,755), meanwhile, dislodged Elena Rybakina (5,655) from the fourth position as the latter dropped a handful of points from 12 weeks ago.

In the only other change in the top 10, San Diego Open champion Barbora Krejcikova re-entered the elite club. She jumped three spots courtesy of the 470 points earned during her title run to finish at 3,220 points.

Marketa Vondrousova (3,830), Ons Jabeur (3,772), Karolina Muchova (3,765), and Maria Sakkari (3,560) fill the WTA ranking spots between 6 to 9, respectively.

Ashlyn Krueger joins compatriots Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin among biggest movers in WTA rankings

Besides Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin, Ashlyn Krueger also had a big jump in the WTA rankings.

Ashlyn Krueger joined fellow Americans Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin in making a big jump up the WTA rankings. The recently-crowned Osaka champion reached a new career-high of No. 73 (842 points), up 50 spots in what was the biggest leap in the top 100.

Other Americans Peyton Stearns (1,186) and Emma Navarro (1,123) also reached career highs of No. 43 and 49 respectively. Zhu Lin (1,391), who lost to Kreuger in the summit clash of the Japan Open, also climbed up to a new high of No. 31.

Other big movers in the WTA rankings included Beatriz Haddad Maia (+2 to No. 18), Magda Linette (-3 to No. 27), Irina-Camelia Begu (-12 to No. 61), Ana Bogdan (-9 to No. 71), Anna Kalinskaya (+15 to No. 77), and Aliaksandra Sasnovich (+13 to No. 89).