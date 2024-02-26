WTA rankings update: Career-highs for Dubai finalists Jasmine Paolini, Anna Kalinskaya as Iga Swiatek remains World No. 1

Dubai Tennis Championships’ finalists Jasmine Paolini and Anna Kalinskaya reached new career highs as Iga Swiatek continued her reign atop the WTA rankings, which were updated on Monday (February 26).

Jasmine Paolini lifted the biggest title of her career in Dubai last week, taking out the likes of Maria Sakkari, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Sorana Cirstea in the process.

The Italian’s run at the WTA 1000 event helped her add a massive 965 points to her tally, enough to see her jump 14 spots from No. 28 to No. 14 for a top-20 debut. She now has 2,700 points to her name.

Kalinskaya also had a strong week in Dubai, posting wins over Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff en route to the final, where she came up just short against Paolini. She earned 679 points to climb 16 spots from No. 40 to No. 24 in the WTA rankings.

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, maintained her lead over No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka. Both women dropped around 200 points to have 10,105 and 8,725 points to their names, respectively.

Coco Gauff (6,975 points), Elena Rybakina (6,848 points,) Jessica Pegula (5,085 points) and Ons Jabeur (4,183 points) follow the World No. 1 and World No. 2 in the WTA rankings.

Markéta Vondrousova, who made the quarterfinals in Dubai, replaced Zheng Qinwen in the seventh spot, while Maria Sakkari returned to the top 10 (No. 9) at the expense of Karolina Muchova (who slipped to No. 11). Jelena Ostapenko sits just inside the elite bracket at No. 10.

Donna Vekic, Magdalena Frech join fellow Dubai stars Jasmine Paolini, Anna Kalinskaya as big movers in WTA rankings

Donna Vekic at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Others who received a boost in the WTA rankings off their run at the Dubai Tennis Championships included the likes of Donna Vekic and Magdalena Frech.

While Vekic, who took out Australian Open champ Aryna Sabalenka, went up three spots from No. 31 to No. 28, Frech made her top-50 debut after rising 11 places to No. 42.

Failing to defend her crown from last year, however, Barbora Krejcikova plummeted nine spots to drop out of the top 20. She now sits at No. 21 with 2,235 points.

Other big movers in the WTA rankings included Tatjana Maria (+7 from No. 54 to No. 47), Lucia Bronzetti (+8 from No. 60 to No. 52), Ana Bogdan (-9 from No. 56 to No. 65), Ashlyn Krueger (+6 from No, 76 to No. 70) Nao Hibino (+9 from No. 90 to No. 81) and Aliaksandra Sasnovich (-8 from No. 92 to No. 100).