WTA Rankings Update: Charleston champ Jessica Pegula dethrones Coco Gauff to become American No. 1, Danielle Collins falls out of Top 30

The WTA Tour started its clay season with a WTA 500 event in Charleston and a WTA 250 event in Bogota. While the latter did not have any high-ranked players in action, the field in Charleston was stacked, with four of the Top-10 players in action.

Jessica Pegula won the Charleston Open, winning the final 6-3, 7-5 against compatriot Sofia Kenin. Pegula's win earned her 300 points and moved her from No. 4 to No. 3 on the rankings, matching her career-best. Pegula's jump meant Coco Gauff dropped to No. 4 on the rankings, although the gap between the two American players is less than 40 points.

Charleston finalist Sofia Kenin also climbed some significant spots in the rankings and returned to the Top 35. The former World No. 4 earned 300 points due to her final run, which saw her move ten spots up the rankings to No. 34 with 1563 points.

Danielle Collins was the defending champion at Charleston, but lost to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. This saw the former World No. 7 drop a further 392 points, and move her out of the Top 30, dropping her to No.32 on the rankings.

The Copa Colsanitas also saw some significant moves in the WTA rankings

In Picture: Camila Osorio (Getty)

The 2025 Copa Colsanitas held in Bogota was the other WTA event that took place last week, affecting the WTA rankings. Defending champion Camila Osorio had a successful title defense at her home event, winning the title for a third time with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Polish qualifier Katarzyna Kawa. The win saw Osorio move up one spot in the rankings to No. 53.

Katarzyna Kawa made a significant move on the rankings after her run to the final in Bogota which saw the Pole earn 160 points and move up 67 places on the rankings, to No. 135.

Within the Top 100, Moyuka Uchijima (51), Polina Kudermetova (55), Sonay Kartal (60), Kimberly Birrell (61), Eva Lys (68), Alexandra Eala (73), Maya Joint (78), and Robin Montgomery (100) all achieved career-high rankings this week.

At the top, Aryna Sabalenka maintains her iron grip on the No. 1 ranking with 10541 points, more than 3000 points ahead of No. 2-ranked Iga Swiatek, who is at 7470 points. The Pole's recent form has been vulnerable, and she has a lot of points to defend from her clay-season exploits from 2024. Meanwhile, Sabalenka will be looking to further her dominance and create a larger gap on the rankings table.

