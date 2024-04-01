WTA rankings update: Danielle Collins returns to Top 30 after Miami triumph, Iga Swiatek starts 97th week as World No. 1

Danielle Collins returned to the top 30 in the latest WTA rankings after winning the title at Miami last week. She jumped up to 31 places and secured the 22nd spot, trailing Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia by just one point.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek meant business as she went on an impressive title-winning run at the 2024 Indian Wells. The four-time Grand Slam champion is now 2,790 points clear of Aryna Sabalenka and will enjoy some breathing space ahead of the upcoming clay court swing.

Let's look at the significant shifts in the latest WTA rankings update.

Former World No. 7 Danielle Collins stunned the tennis fraternity with an outstanding run on her home soil at the 2024 Miami Open, where she clinched the biggest title of her career and also gained 1000 points in the WTA rankings. Earlier in January, the American had announced her decision to retire at the end of this year.

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, will enter the clay court swing seeking to consolidate her position at the top. Considering Swiatek's impeccable record on clay and the points up for grabs in the coming few months, her nearest rivals Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will need to consistently perform at a high level to catch up to Swiatek in the race for the No. 1 spot.

Maria Sakkari earns an upgrade in the WTA rankings following Indian Wells run, Ekaterina Alexandrova breaks into the top 15

WTA rankings update: Miami Open secures 7th spot in WTA rankings

Maria Sakkari sent a clear message to her critics after garnering exceptional results in the USA hardcourt swing.

Looking to make an impact on tour, Sakkari defeated Caroline Garcia, Emma Navarro, and Coco Gauff en route to a runner-up finish at the 2024 Indian Wells. She also reached the quarterfinals at the Miami Open, where she lost to Elena Rybakina. Thanks to her performances, the Greek moved up to the seventh spot in the latest WTA rankings.

Ekaterina Alexandrova also managed to break into the top 15 in the world owing to her semifinal finish at the 2024 Miami Open. The Russian now has 2,650 points and is closing in on her rivals Jasmine Paolini, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Daria Kasatkina.

Among other players on tour, Victoria Azarenka moved up six places to the 26th spot, and Katie Boulter climbed up to the 28th position in the latest WTA rankings.