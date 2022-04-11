WTA rankings update: Iga Swiatek begins 2nd week as World No. 1, Charleston Open winner Belinda Bencic back in top 15 | 11 April 2022

2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek commenced her second week as World No. 1 in the newly released WTA rankings. Barbora Krejcikova remains steady at No. 2, despite being on the sidelines due to an injury.

Paula Badosa had a shot at replacing Krejcikova as the second-best player in the world by winning the title in Charleston. She lost in the quarterfinals and continues to be ranked third.

Aryna Sabalenka moved up a spot to No. 4, pushing Maria Sakkari down to No. 5. Anett Kontaveit, Karolina Pliskova and Danielle Collins have maintained their positions since last week to be ranked No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8 respectively.

Ons Jabeur, the runner-up in Charleston, moved up a spot to No. 9 and former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza closed out the top 10.

wta @WTA



No.10 seed Victory for the SwissNo.10 seed @BelindaBencic outlasts Jabeur and claims the @CharlestonOpen singles title! Victory for the Swiss 🙌No.10 seed @BelindaBencic outlasts Jabeur and claims the @CharlestonOpen singles title! https://t.co/kqQOwU782Z

Belinda Bencic, who won her first title on clay at the Charleston Open on Sunday, made a big leap in the WTA rankings this week. The Swiss rose eight spots to No. 13.

Amanda Anisimova and Ekaterina Alexandrova, semifinalists in Charleston, jumped 14 spots to be ranked 33rd and 40th respectively. Kamila Rakhimova, who made the last four at Copa Colsanitas, jumped 15 spots to make her top-100 debut at No. 96.

But the biggest mover of the week in the WTA rankings was Tatjana Maria. The 34-year-old won her second career title at the Copa Colsanitas and jumped a whopping 123 spots to No. 114.

wta @WTA



The qualifier (and mother of two!) wins her first WTA singles title since 2018, defeating Pigossi in Bogota!



#CopaColsanitas2022 A MAGICAL week for @Maria_Tatjana The qualifier (and mother of two!) wins her first WTA singles title since 2018, defeating Pigossi in Bogota! A MAGICAL week for @Maria_Tatjana ✨The qualifier (and mother of two!) wins her first WTA singles title since 2018, defeating Pigossi in Bogota!#CopaColsanitas2022 https://t.co/9dlGRSgMr1

Veronika Kudermetova and Camila Osorio drop down the WTA rankings after unsuccessful title defenses

Veronika Kudermetova at the 2021 Charleston Open

Veronika Kudermetova was the defending champion at the Charleston Open, but was unable to participate due to an illness. She dropped seven places in the WTA rankings to No. 29. Danka Kovinic, who was the runner-up in 2021, didn't participate in the tournament either this year. She suffered a sharp drop in the rankings, falling 33 places to No. 98.

Camila Osorio's title defense at the Copa Colsanitas ended in the semifinals. The Colombian's ranking took a huge hit, dropping down 14 spots to No. 47. 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens was another player who took a beating in the rankings. The American lost in the first round of the Charleston Open and slipped eight spots to No. 44.

Elsewhere in the WTA rankings, Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu, Sofia Kenin and the Williams sisters continue to languish outside the top 100 due to their absence. The Canadian dropped a spot to No. 120, while Kenin remained steady at No. 148.

Serena Williams climbed three spots to No. 243, while Venus Williams dropped two places to No. 493.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala