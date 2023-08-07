WTA Rankings update: Iga Swiatek equals Caroline Wozniacki's tally, Elena Rybakina loses Top 3 to Jessica Pegula

The latest edition of the WTA rankings were released on Monday, August 7, and Iga Swiatek starts her 71st week at the top, equaling Caroline Wozniacki's tally. The Pole thus entered the Top 10 in the list of most number of weeks by a woman as World No. 1.

Swiatek currently has 9490 points to her name, 744 ahead of World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. Jessica Pegula returned to the top 3 in the WTA rankings following her run to the semifinals of the Citi Open. This meant that Elena Rybakina dropped a spot to fourth.

Coco Gauff's victory at the Citi Open could not result in any rise in the rankings but she remains at seventh, while runner-up Maria Sakkari moved up to eighth, above ninth-placed Petra Kvitova.

In the second half of the top 20, Barbora Krejcikova, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Belinda Bencic all rose, while Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova dropped.

Elina Svitolina's rise up the rankings continued as a run to the quarterfinals of the Citi Open saw her move a spot up to 26th, while her compatriot Marta Kostyuk rose two spots up to 32nd.

Paula Badosa dropped 12 spots down to 45th, which is her lowest ranking since April 2021. Nao Hibino was the best mover in the top 100 of the WTA rankings as her maiden singles title at the Prague Open saw her rise 52 spots up to 85th.

Shelby Rogers was the worst mover in the Top 100 as she slipped 41 places down to 93rd.

Emma Raducanu drops out of Top 150, Jennifer Brady rises 472 spots in the WTA rankings

Emma Raducanu in action at the Miami Open

Emma Raducanu's prolonged absence from tennis saw her drop out of the Top 100 of the WTA rankings in April. The Brit's drop continues as she slipped 18 places down to 151st, which is her lowest ranking since August 2021, which was just before her US Open triumph.

Jennifer Brady returned to action after nearly two years on the sidelines and entered the Citi Open using a protected ranking. She won her opening match 6-2, 6-1 against World No. 28 Anhelina Kalinina and reached the Round of 16 before losing 6-4, 6- to her doubles partner Madison Keys.

Brady's run in Washington saw her jump a whopping 472 spots up to 584th in the WTA rankings, which is 57 places below 527th-ranked Venus Williams.