WTA Rankings Update: Iga Swiatek slips down to No.5 ahead of French Open, Jasmine Paolini makes big gains after Italian Open triumph

The women's singles at the 2025 Italian Open saw home favorite Jasmine Paolini deliver on local hopes, defeating Coco Gauff, 6-4, 6-2 in the final. This was the Italian player's second WTA 1000 title, after winning in Dubai last year.

Paolini's progress through the tournament was remarkable, as she won against other high-calibre players such as Ons Jabeur, Jelena Ostapenko, Diana Shnaider, and Peyton Stearns to reach the final. The win helped her earn 990 points and return to her career-high ranking of No.4 on the WTA Rankings with 5865 points.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek's form keeps on dwindling ahead of the French Open. The defending Roland Garros champion could not defend her title in Rome, losing against Danielle Collins in the third round. This loss saw the Pole drop 935 points and slip down to No.5 on the Rankings with 5838 points.

Mirra Andreeva had another decent WTA 1000 run in Rome, losing against Gauff in the quarterfinals. The Russian gained 205 points and matched her career-high ranking of No. 6 with 4986 points.

On the other hand, Coco Gauff matched her career-best of No.2 on the WTA Rankings. The American player reached the final in Rome for the first time after being knocked out of the semifinals on the previous two occasions. She earned 260 points and got back to No.2 with 6863 points, replacing Iga Swiatek.

Aryna Sabalenka remains on top of the WTA Rankings ahead of the French Open

Aryna Sabalenka continues her dominance on the WTA Tour, maintaining her grip in the top spot on the WTA Rankings ahead of the 2025 French Open. The Belarusian was last year's finalist in Rome, but lost against Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals this time. The loss saw her drop 435 points, but she remained on No.1 with 10683 points.

Two other players who had notable gains from the Italian Open were Emma Raducanu and Peyton Stearns. Raducanu had a decent fourth-round run in Rome, losing against Coco Gauff. The Brit earned 120 points and moved up six places on the Rankings, currently sitting on No. 43 with 1259 points.

On the other hand, Peyton Stearns had a stellar run in Rome, reaching the semifinals with wins over Anna Kalinskaya, Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka, and Elina Svitolina. She earned 410 points, which saw her move 15 places ahead on the WTA Rankings, currently sitting on a career-best ranking of No. 28 with 1756 points.

The current Top 20 players on the WTA Rankings are as follows

Ranking Player Name Points 1 Aryna Sabalenka 10683 2 Coco Gauff 6863 3 Jessica Pegula 6243 4 Jasmine Paolini 5865 5 Iga Swiatek 5838 6 Mirra Andreeva 4986 7 Madison Keys 4674 8 Zheng Qinwen 4368 9 Emma Navarro 3831 10 Paula Badosa 3641 11 Diana Shnaider 3108 12 Elena Rybakina 3048 13 Elina Svitolina 2905 14 Karolina Muchova 2854 15 Barbora Krejcikova 2664 16 Amanda Anisimova 2634 17 Daria Kasatkina 2631 18 Donna Vekic 2226 19 Liudmilla Samsonova 2150 20 Ekaterina Alexandrova 2148

