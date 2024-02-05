WTA rankings update: Jelena Ostapenko, Donna Vekic rise, Bianca Andreescu plummets as Iga Swiatek stays World No. 1 

Jelena Ostapenko and Donna Vekic gained in the WTA rankings courtesy of their strong performances at the Upper Austria Open as Iga Swaitek continues to top the charts as the World No. 1.

The WTA rankings, updated on Monday (February 5), saw Ostapenko add 455 points to her tally as she lifted her second trophy of the season at Linz. She now sits at No. 11 with 3,473 points.

Beaten finalist Ekaterina Alexandrova also climbed three spots to re-enter the top-20. She leap-frogged Elina Svitolina and Caroline Garcia and is ranked at No. 19 with 2,410.

Vekic and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who both made the semifinals at Linz, climbed five and eight spots, respectively, to be ranked at No. 29 (1,610 points) and No. 34 (1,340).

The biggest climber in the top 100, however, was the recently crowned Hua Hin champion Diana Shnaider. The youngster jumped a massive 35 positions to be ranked No. 73 with 934 points. She added 249 points to her tally following her victory in Thailand.

Clara Burel and Katie Boulter were among the other players to reach career highs, with the former jumping five places to reach No. 44 (1,238 points) and the latter sitting at No. 48 (1,218 points).

But it was not good news for everyone. Former Grand Slam champion Bianca Andreescu continued her tumble down the rankings. Failing to defend 110 ranking points from last year, she slipped 29 spots to be ranked at No. 144 with 530 points.

American youngster Peyton Stearns also dropped nine places to No. 63, while countrywoman Aleksandar Kovacevic fell 15 places to No. 100 on the WTA rankings.

No change in top 10 of WTA rankings, but Jelena Ostapenko knocking at the door

Iga Swiatek continues her reign atop the WTA rankings.

The WTA rankings saw no change in the top 10 this week as none of the players were engaged in any tournaments after the Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek leads the rankings with 9,770 points, followed by Australian Open champion Aryna Sabanlenka at 8,905 points. Coco Gauff (7,200 points), Jessica Pegula (5,705 points) and Elena Rybakina (5,688 points) round out the top 5.

Zheng Qinwen, who reached her first Grand Slam final in Melbourne, remained steady at a career-high of No. 7 with 3,950 points, just behind Ons Jabeur with 4,076 points.

Marketa Vondrousova (3,846 points), Maria Sakkari (3,710 points) and Karolína Muchova (3,520 points) follow Zheng in the rankings. Ostapenko is knocking at the door of the top 10 with 3,473 points, only 47 short of Muchova’s tally.