WTA Rankings Update: Madison Keys makes Top 5 debut, Dubai champion Mirra Andreeva makes massive jump while Aryna Sabalenka holds lead

The top 10 WTA Rankings saw breakthroughs from the reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys and Russian teen prodigy Mirra Andreeva making their top 5 and top 10 debuts, respectively. While Keys hasn't played a tour-level match since her Australian Open triumph, Andreeva won the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships against all odds recently.

Keys has won back-to-back titles in Adelaide and Melbourne this year, allowing her to make her top 10 return. The American jumped two spots from her previous career-high ranking of No. 7 to a new career-best No. 5 after Jasmine Paolini, ranked fifth in last week's ranking, failed to defend her 2024 Dubai title.

Andreeva, on the other hand, enjoyed a giant-killing run at the 1000-level in Dubai. The 17-year-old defeated Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina to win her second career title, helping her to a new career-high ranking of No. 9 in the WTA rankings. The Russian's opponent in the final, Clara Tauson, also moved 15 spots to a career-high ranking of World No. 23 by virtue of her run.

Aryna Sabalenka retains stranglehold over World No. 1 position, Iga Swiatek far below at No. 2 in the WTA Rankings

Aryna Sabalenka exited early in Dubai but stayed clear as World No. 1 (Source: Getty Images)

Former World No. 8 Karolina Muchova climbed two ranking positions to 15th in the world and will be eager for a top 10 return. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, on the other hand, lost early in Doha and Dubai but still stays clear at the top of the WTA rankings at 9,076 points, which is 1,091 points more than the second-ranked Iga Swiatek.

World No. 2 Swiatek has struggled with results lately, having lost in the semifinals and the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships, respectively. The Pole, who had won the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha last year, thus suffered in her bid to regain the World No. 1 position from her archrival Sabalenka.

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin made her top 50 return after previous battles with injuries and loss in form. The American, who has a career-high ranking of No. 4, reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships last week.

Other players who rose a few spots in the top 50 of the WTA rankings include Katie Boulter (No. 26), Marta Kostyuk (No. 19), Leylah Fernandez (No. 28), Elise Mertens (No. 29), Linda Noskova (No. 32), Peyton Stearns (No. 43) and Dayana Yastremska (No. 44). The biggest movers in top 100, meanwhile, include Clara Tauson (+22), Eva Lys (+10), Alycia Parks (+13), Belinda Bencic (+8) and Moyuka Uchijima (+8).

