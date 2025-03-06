WTA's introduction of Maternity Fund Program receives flak from tennis insider for partnering with controversial Saudi Arabia's PIF

The WTA recently introduced a Maternity Fund Program in a partnership with Public Investment Fund (PIF), to the dismay of many tennis fans. Noted tennis journalist Jon Wertheim also raised his concerns about WTA's decision to partner with controversial PIF.

Saudi Arabia has had a rather poor human rights record and the country is not known for supporting women in sports. Efforts to modernize have improved the situation in recent years, though many remain skeptical about true progress made. What little progress has been made is still seen as rather unsatisfactory, especially compared to the rest of the modern world.

The country has invested heavily into sports in recent times through their sovereign wealth fund, PIF, which is the largest in the world. Tennis wasn't bypassed as the country invested in the sport recently, launching a couple of initiatives.

The most recent one was the introduction of the Maternity Fund Program, a fund for female tennis players on maternity leave, who will receive some type of income while they're away from the sport that guarantees their livelihood.

Jon Wertheim reacted to the news on X, wondering whether this will end up being an example of sportswashing or cultural change.

"The country that ranks 126 of 144 in gender parity is co-sponsoring the ⁦WTA⁩ maternity fund (https://theweek.com/60339/things-women-cant-do-in-saudi-arabia) … this is either the WTA admirably helping to bring about social/cultural change; or classic sportswashing….in time, we shall see which," Wertheim wrote.

It's a valid concern, but as history has shown so far, nothing will stop the PIF from being part of tennis.

Saudi Arabia's growing influence in WTA

There have been many reactions to the country investing in the sport through its sovereign wealth fund. Some have welcomed the investment as it would allow the sport to grow, while others have branded it nothing but sportwashing. The motivation of the country is impossible to know, though with initiatives like the one above, one can't deny the positive aspect.

Players are likely going to be thrilled by this initiative as well, and it's mostly because the Saudi sovereign wealth fund has almost unlimited wealth due to the richness of the land with oil. The increased investments into the sport were welcomed by some players, most notably Nick Kyrgios, who alluded to more money for the players, which some female players have welcomed as well.

Some expressed worry like Jessica Pegula, but for the most part, the response has been more positive than negative. Wertheim might raise a valid point, but in the world of business and money making, nobody will ask too many questions, WTA included.

