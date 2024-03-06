"Y'all give Black people the WORST covers"; "She is much more beautiful than this" - Coco Gauff's latest Vogue photoshoot disappoints fans

World No. 3 Coco Gauff was recently featured on the April cover of Vogue. However, the cover photo by veteran American photographer Annie Leibovitz has been heavily scrutinized by fans.

Leibovitz, best known for her celebrity portraits, has been with Vogue since 1998. During her career, she has photographed many pre-eminent personalities like Queen Elizabeth, John Lennon, and Whoopi Goldberg, among other big names.

While Annie Leibovitz certainly has proven credentials, her work with Coco Gauff came under fire on Instagram. The comments under their post were swarmed by insinuations from fans that Leibovitz was well out of depth when it came to clicking a good picture of Black people.

"Y'all give Black people the WORST covers," one fan wrote in the replies.

Another fan, meanwhile, asserted that Gauff was much prettier than what she looked like in American magazine's April cover:

"Vogue! Vogue! Vogue!!! You know she's much more beautiful than this cover photo! Come on!!!!"

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Coco Gauff could face Aryna Sabalenka in Indian Wells 2024 SF

Coco Gauff hits a forehand at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Coco Gauff will be eager to improve on her career-best result at the BNP Paribas Open this week. The American reached the quarterfinals in Palm Springs last year, going out in straight sets to eventual finalist Aryna Sabalenka.

For what it's worth, the tennis draw gods have seemingly smiled upon Gauff, as she has received quite an easy draw up till the semifinals at Indian Wells. Having received a first-round bye, she will take on the winner between France's Carla Burel and China's Wang Xiyu in her opener.

The 19-year-old will then most likely cross paths with Anhelina Kalinina in the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Palm Springs. If she makes it this far, she is projected to face either 14th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova or 24th-seeded Elise Mertens for a place in the last eight.

Coco Gauff has her work cut out from quarterfinals onwards, as her prospective last eight opponents are Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen, two-time Indian Wells champion Victoria Azarenka and 11th-seeded Daria Kasatkina. The World No. 3 could then have a rematch with Aryna Sabalenka, with whom she has split her last two Major meetings.

Gauff's projected opponents in the final, provided she makes it this far, are World No.1 Iga Swiatek or defending champion Elena Rybakina. All-in-all, the 19-year-old has received a respectable draw at Indian Wells and could make the semifinals easily.