"Y'all had the perfect storyline when Serena beat the record while pregnant"- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian said that his wife created the perfect storyline by winning the 2017 Australian Open.

The American won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the 2017 Australian Open, beating her sister Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in the final. She thus surpassed Steffi Graf for the record of the most number of Major singles titles won in the Open Era.

What was particularly impressive about Serena Williams' triumph was that she did not drop a single set at the time while being 35 years old. It was later revealed that she won the 2017 Australian Open while being nine weeks pregnant.

Ohanian wrote a tweet on NFL team Cleveland Lions and one fan responded to it by tweeting a picture of the list of most Grand Slam titles by a female player era back in 2009, when Steffi Graf, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova headlined the Top-3

Ohanian responded to the tweet by writing that Serena Williams scripted the perfect storyline when she broke Graf's record without dropping a set at the 2017 Australian Open, when she was pregnant.

"OOPS. Someone brought the receipts. Y'all had the perfect storyline when Serena beat the record (Steffi) while pregnant + without dropping a set the entire tournament," the Reddit co-founder's tweet read.

Serena Williams played her last Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams received a wildcard for the main draw of the US Open, which was her final Grand Slam appearance. The 40-year-old beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 in the first round to set up a second-round clash against World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

She beat the Estonian 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 to book her spot in the third round. Here, Serena Williams faced Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat her 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 in what could've been the America's last professional match.

While the 40-year-old hasn't confirmed that the US Open will be her final tournament, she said that she is not thinking about returning back to action at the moment.

"I don't know. I'm not thinking about that. I always did love Australia, though. But yeah, you know what, I've come a long way since last year at Wimbledon. Just not sure if that was my last moment or not. Making it a different moment I think is much better," the American said.

