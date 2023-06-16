Former tennis player Yannick Noah congratulated Richard Gasquet on his remarkable 600th career win at the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

Gasquet, who suffered an early exit at the French Open, bounced back with a convincing victory over Christopher Eubanks followed by an impressive three-set triumph against top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Noah, a former French Open champion, praised Gasquet's significant milestone and celebrated his outstanding achievement with a post on his Instagram account.

"Gasquet picks up the 600th victory of his career against Tsitsipas in Stuttgart. Well done Richie, congratulations," Yannick Noah said.

Gasquet has enjoyed a successful career in tennis, capturing 16 ATP titles, including a recent triumph at the 2023 Auckland Open. The French veteran made his professional debut back in 2002 and became the second youngest player ever to feature at the French Open that year.

The Frenchman has notable achievements on grass, reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on two occasions (in 2007 and 2015), winning two titles at the Nottingham Open, and one at the Rosmalen grass court Championships. Gasquet will be aiming to channel his experience going into the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

In 2023, he has managed to garner 15 wins from 30 matches, including a strong performance in Auckland and a semifinal appearance at the Bordeaux Challenger.

"It means a lot, it's incredible" - Richard Gasquet reflects on his milestone 600th career win

Richard Gasquet shared his thoughts on reaching the milestone of 600 career wins after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Boss Open.

The 36-year-old stated the profound significance of this achievement, revealing that while he was already aware that he had surpassed 500 wins, surpassing 600 wins brought him an indescribable sense of accomplishment.

"It means a lot. It's incredible. You don't think it will happen, this number in my career. Of course I played 20 years, but you have to win many matches. I knew I was at 500-something at the start of the year. It's incredible for me to reach 600 matches," Richard Gasquet said while speaking to ATPtour.com

Gasquet playfully acknowledged his place among tennis greats like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray by humorously claiming that he was undoubtedly the least formidable player on that esteemed list to reach such a milestone.

"Of course I'm the worst by far!" Gasquet joked. "The worst player by far to reach this milestone. But it's great. I wanted it a lot. It took five years to reach it. It's a lot. In five years more I'll be 42. It will be a little bit too much. I actually did [want to get to 600]. Not so many players did it, so it's a great thing for me.

