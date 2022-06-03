"Yeah, definitely I would say LeBron, Serena, Billie Jean, the list goes on" - Coco Gauff on her role models 

Coco Gauff is through to the first Grand Slam final of her career after outwitting Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals on Thursday.

After her victory over the Italian, Gauff had a very special message for her countrymen, writing "Peace, end gun violence" on camera in response to the horrific shooting incident in Texas.

Speaking at her press conference later on, Gauff said that although people wanted sports and politics to stay separate, she felt it was important to speak up about important issues she was interested in, like gun violence.

The American also revealed her list of role models, including basketball great LeBron James and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

Yeah, definitely I would say LeBron James, Serena, Billie Jean, Collin, the list goes on, Naomi, it goes on really about these issues," Gauff said.

I think now atheletes and more, I feel more fine with speaking out about stuff like this, I feel like a lot of times we're put in a box that people always say, oh sports and politics should stay seperate and all this."

And I say yes, but also at the same time I'm a human first before I'm a tennis player. If I'm interested in this, I wouldn't even consider gun violence politics, I think thats's just life in general. I dont think thats political at all," she added.

"Since I was younger, my dad told me I could change the world with my racquet" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff chatting with her Dad at the French Open

Later in the press conference, Gauff was asked if she felt any pressure talking about political issues. The teenager responded in the negative, saying she put a lot of thought into what she was going to say.

"No. I mean, my team around me knows that if I want to say something, Im going to say it. But particularly if I do say something, the most of the time I put a lot of thought into what I'm going to say and how I'm going to say it," Gauff said.

"Since I was younger, my dad told me I could change the world with my racquet."

"I mean, obviously being nervous is natural - but for me to think that winning a tennis match is the end of the world, I think just kind of shows what kind of privilege I have."

"And I realise, really talking to my family in general, my grandmother, she's always like, there's more to life than this," Gauff added.

Coco Gauff will square off against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final of the French Open on Saturday. The American will certainly relish the moment and do her best to upset the Pole, who has beaten her in both their previous meetings.

