  • Year after losing $210,000 bet on Jannik Sinner at US Open, Drake backs World No. 1 to win 2025 title hoping for $500,000 payday

Year after losing $210,000 bet on Jannik Sinner at US Open, Drake backs World No. 1 to win 2025 title hoping for $500,000 payday

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Sep 02, 2025 18:01 GMT
Jannik Sinner (L) Drake (R) | Getty
Jannik Sinner (L) Drake (R) | Getty

Drake has once again placed a bet on Jannik Sinner at the US Open, after losing $210,000 because of the Italian last year. This time, the rapper is backing Sinner to successfully defend his title in a wager that could earn him over $500,000.

At the 2024 US Open, Drake, who is famous for his vivid sports bets, placed a $210,000 bet on Taylor Fritz to win the US Open final. He shared a screenshot of the same on Instagram and wrote:

"Continuing my record as the most daring sports bettor in history with the most losses. Going underdog"

Unfortunately for the rapper, Sinner’s comfortable win cost him the chance to cash in on a potential payout of over $800,000.

This year, Drake has taken the opposite route, wagering $300,000 on World No. 1 Jannik Sinner to win the 2025 US Open. The five-time Grammy winner stands to collect a payout of more than $500,000 if his bet comes through.

Drake’s public forays into big-money sports betting have become well-known, but not always for winning. Dubbed the “Drake Curse,” the meme suggests that teams or athletes he backs often lose. Whether he’s betting on UFC fighters or boxing matches, fans say he brings bad luck.

At the 2024 US Open, Drake's whopping bet on Fritz to defeat Sinner reinforced the curse theory. The World No. 1's fans might fear the curse now as Drake placed a bet on Sinner winning, but the Italian has already beaten the curse once.

Jannik Sinner defeated the 'Drake Curse' along with Alexander Zverev in the final of the 2025 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty
Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner was in exceptional form at the 2025 Australian Open on his way to the final against Alexander Zverev. The Italian was threatened by the 'Drake Curse' after the rapper placed a $250,000 bet on him to win, but it did not matter. Sinner won the title while Drake won $345,000.

Sinner would be hoping to beat the 'Drake Curse' again in a similar fashion at the 2025 US Open. He has been in solid form at the event, where he has got the better of Vit Kopriva, Alexei Popyrin, 27th seed Denis Shapovalov, and 23rd seed Alexander Bublik.

Up next for the World No. 1 is a quarterfinal clash against his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti. This will be the third match between the pair, with Sinner leading their head-to-head 2-0.

Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Aliasgar Ayaz
