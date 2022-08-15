"Yesterday in The Economist" - Maria Sharapova answers a fan question about the last article she read about her, and it involves Serena Williams

Retired tennis star Maria Sharapova on Sunday took part in an Instagram Q & A session with her fans where she encouraged them to ask her any questions they had in mind.

One follower promptly asked her about the last article she read about herself. The Russian responded that it is the article by The Economist, which she had shared on her Instagram story just a day before.

“Random one, but when was the last time you read an article with your name in it?” the fan asked.

Maria Sharapova shares details about the last article she read about her

"Yesterday in The Economist," Sharapova responded.

The article, which was published by The Economist, discusses the star power of female athletes across various sports.

The five-time Grand Slam champion is placed second on the list with longtime rival Serena Williams just above her. The American legend, who is set to retire this year, took the top spot as the most recognized female athlete. Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka lead the list as the top three.

Players from other sports such as Alpine skiing, football, golf, gymnastics, surfing, and mixed martial arts also made it to the list. Multi-Olympic medallist gymnast Simone Biles took the fourth spot below the three tennis legends. Other tennis royalties such as Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber featured on the list as well.

Maria Sharapova took to her social media handle to interact with fans a month after giving birth to baby boy Theodore

Sharapova was kind enough to sign her initials as a souvenir to an ardent supporter

On July 1, Maria Sharapova announced that she had welcomed her first child with fiancé Alexander Gilkes. Having embraced motherhood for the first time, the former World No. 1 was excited to talk about her post-partum life during the interaction with fans.

One of her followers complimented Sharapova on her post-pregnancy fitness and further inquired whether she followed a strict diet.

“You look great post pregnancy; do you strictly watch what you eat?” the fan asked.

The Russian star responded with a suggestive image of a bowl of linguine that takes an effort to prepare, but added that it has never been a successful one.

“I try. It never goes according to plan,” she said.

The 35-year-old seems to be a huge patron of Italian food as she declared that she was missing out on Italian meals when asked what she missed the most.

“Anything you’re missing this summer?” the fan questioned.

“Yes!!! A long Italian lunch. Minus the Mediterranean view, I improvised at home,” Sharapova responded.

Maria Sharapova interacts with her fans on Instagram

The five-time Grand Slam champion was also kind enough to sign her initials as a souvenir to an ardent supporter who confessed to being a fan of hers since her first Major win.

“Been a fan since the first time (I) saw you lifting the Wimbledon (trophy) in 2004. A signed souvenir?” the fan requested.

Needless to say, the celebrated athlete is enjoying her new journey as a mother after her retirement from tennis.

