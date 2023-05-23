"Yet another embarrassment after a month of endless shambles & embarrassment" - Tennis fans react as ITIA delays Simona Halep's hearing yet again

The tennis community reacted with anger after Simona Halep disclosed that the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has postponed her hearing for the third time over the new doping charges.

Halep has been under provisional suspension since October 2022, having tested positive for the banned substance Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open. The substance is known to stimulate the production of red blood cells, which can enhance athletic performance.

On Friday, May 19, the ITIA announced that the Romanian had been charged with a second violation of anti-doping regulations. The ITIA found irregularities in Halep's Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

On Monday, May 22, Simona Halep took to Instagram to express her frustration with the ITIA for allegedly postponing her hearing again. Her statement contradicted the comments made by ITIA representative Nicole Sapstead, who claimed that Halep was being treated with empathy and in a timely manner.

The 31-year-old's statement has angered many in the tennis world, who are demanding justice for Halep and hoping for her swift return to the court. Her former coach Patrick Mouratoglou and German legend Boris Becker have also expressed their unwavering support for her during this difficult time.

"Double game politics. The game they play since day1," Mouratoglou wrote.

"Stay strong and committed! The truth will prevail! Respect 🙌 ," Becker wrote.

An angry fan took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the ITIA. They stated that the recent postponement was a source of "embarrassment."

"Whatever the truth is, this is yet another embarrassment for tennis after a month of endless shambles & embarrassment. Why is this taking so long? This sport needs a revolution, and fast. It’s in bad, bad shape," the fan tweeted.

James R Kennedy @CannyJimKenny @TennisPodcast Whatever the truth is, this is yet another embarrassment for tennis after a month of endless shambles & embarrassment. Why is this taking so long? This sport needs a revolution, and fast. It's in bad, bad shape.

Another fan wants Halep to sue the ITIA for their incompetence.

"What is this clownery from ITF and ITIA????? Why is the player not allowed to present the case to a tribunal after almost 8 months?? How is it possible to delay a hearing 3 times without a specific reason? She should def sue them, this isn't normal and fair," the fan wrote.

LorenaPopa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 @popalorena What is this clownery from ITF and ITIA????? Why is the player not allowed to present the case to a tribunal after almost 8 months?? How is it possible to delay a hearing 3 times without a specific reason? She should def sue them, this isn't normal and fair. 😩

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

EZ Musicman @EzMusicman @Simona_Halep 🤬Outrageous. Obviously some sort of vendetta against you. There is no reason to continue to delay your hearing.

Talal @TalalJ48

Why do they treat you so harshly, why such bad treatment

You should hire an excellent lawyer who will deal with them in the same manner and style

All the best to you, Simona

Talal @TalalJ48

Why do they treat you so harshly, why such bad treatment

You should hire an excellent lawyer who will deal with them in the same manner and style

All the best to you, Simona

Trust and be sure that we are with you @Simona_Halep Are you not a person with rights?

Talal @TalalJ48

Why do they treat you so harshly, why such bad treatment

You should hire an excellent lawyer who will deal with them in the same manner and style

All the best to you, Simona

Trust and be sure that we are with you @Simona_Halep Are you not a person with rights?Why do they treat you so harshly, why such bad treatmentYou should hire an excellent lawyer who will deal with them in the same manner and styleAll the best to you, SimonaTrust and be sure that we are with you @Simona_Halep Are you not a person with rights?Why do they treat you so harshly, why such bad treatmentYou should hire an excellent lawyer who will deal with them in the same manner and styleAll the best to you, SimonaTrust and be sure that we are with you

Chris @chrismike_ @Simona_Halep I'm glad you are speaking up. The establishment is only nice for the public eyes but behind close doors they are a bunch of vile, corrupt people. I hope you sue them. You deserve a fair proces but this is far from fair already. Hold on Simo !

stan @uptwobreaks



stan @uptwobreaks

tennis leadership organizations are corrupt, inept, and unwilling to prioritize or actually support their athletes. it's deeply shameful. a boycott is in order. players unite. Simona Halep @Simona_Halep this is outrageous. i really feel for simona, it's clear @itia_tennis is targeting her unjustly.

Chris Evert extends support to Simona Halep amid second doping violation charge

Simona Halep

Chris Evert publicly voiced her support for Simona Halep following the Romanian's second doping violation charge by the ITIA.

In response to a fan query on social media, Evert expressed her doubts about the notion that the two-time Grand Slam winner would deliberately use performance-enhancing substances.

"It’s very hard for me to believe Simona would intentionally use PED’s….," Evert tweeted.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert Julie London Ferguson @DearBubbie @ChrissieEvert I'm wondering what you think of the Simone Halep drug testing & results. Could it be possible she didn't know illegal substances could have been put in her food or drink? It's just hard to imagine that anyone who has put in the work for years would want to cheat. It's very hard for me to believe Simona would intentionally use PED's….

