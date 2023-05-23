"Yet another embarrassment after a month of endless shambles & embarrassment" - Tennis fans react as ITIA delays Simona Halep's hearing yet again

The tennis community reacted with anger after Simona Halep disclosed that the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has postponed her hearing for the third time over the new doping charges.
Halep has been under provisional suspension since October 2022, having tested positive for the banned substance Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open. The substance is known to stimulate the production of red blood cells, which can enhance athletic performance.
On Friday, May 19, the ITIA announced that the Romanian had been charged with a second violation of anti-doping regulations. The ITIA found irregularities in Halep's Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).
On Monday, May 22, Simona Halep took to Instagram to express her frustration with the ITIA for allegedly postponing her hearing again. Her statement contradicted the comments made by ITIA representative Nicole Sapstead, who claimed that Halep was being treated with empathy and in a timely manner.
The 31-year-old's statement has angered many in the tennis world, who are demanding justice for Halep and hoping for her swift return to the court. Her former coach Patrick Mouratoglou and German legend Boris Becker have also expressed their unwavering support for her during this difficult time.
"Double game politics. The game they play since day1," Mouratoglou wrote.
"Stay strong and committed! The truth will prevail! Respect 🙌 ," Becker wrote.
An angry fan took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the ITIA. They stated that the recent postponement was a source of "embarrassment."
"Whatever the truth is, this is yet another embarrassment for tennis after a month of endless shambles & embarrassment. Why is this taking so long? This sport needs a revolution, and fast. It’s in bad, bad shape," the fan tweeted.
Another fan wants Halep to sue the ITIA for their incompetence.
"What is this clownery from ITF and ITIA????? Why is the player not allowed to present the case to a tribunal after almost 8 months?? How is it possible to delay a hearing 3 times without a specific reason? She should def sue them, this isn't normal and fair," the fan wrote.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Chris Evert extends support to Simona Halep amid second doping violation charge
Chris Evert publicly voiced her support for Simona Halep following the Romanian's second doping violation charge by the ITIA.
In response to a fan query on social media, Evert expressed her doubts about the notion that the two-time Grand Slam winner would deliberately use performance-enhancing substances.
"It’s very hard for me to believe Simona would intentionally use PED’s….," Evert tweeted.