"You always have to judge & find blame" - Paula Badosa furious over misinterpretation of Stefanos Tsitsipas' quotes about her influence on his career

Paula Badosa has not taken kindly to the misinterpretation of Stefanos Tsitsipas’ latest comments about his fresh approach to tennis.

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently told Greek publication Kathimerini that he is no longer ‘addicted’ to becoming the best in tennis, the way he was during his early years.

He added that while he still thinks about achieving that goal ‘a lot,’ he is now also focusing on establishing a balance between his personal and professional life.

"I certainly think about it a lot, but the top isn’t everything. I was addicted to this target when I was younger and this deprived me of something," he said. (Translated from Greek)

“The key is finding a balance between your private life, building something with someone, and moving ahead in your career with that person’s help," he added.

The Greek also appreciated his girlfriend, former World No. 2 Paula Badosa, for changing his life for the better.

"Having (Paula Badosa) in my life helps me a lot," he said. "It has changed my approach to the sport in a way I never would have expected."

Paula Badosa was, however, unhappy with how Stefanos Tsitsipas’ comments were perceived.

“Tsitsipas reveals that Badosa has made him change the perspective of his career and his ambitions as a tennis player,” Spanish journalist Jose Moron said on X.

The 2021 Indian Wells champion criticized this approach and called out the public for the unwarranted scrutiny.

“Always misinterpreting words. It makes me a little tired that you always have to judge and find blame. He doesn't refer to that, and it seems incredible that he has to go out and explain himself,” she wrote on X.

"Please a little more respect, thanks" – Paula Badosa continues criticism after misinterpretation of Stefanos Tsitsipas' comments

Paula Badosa at Wimbledon 2023

Paula Badosa has been out of action for the most part of the 2023 season, having suffered multiple injuries.

She did not contest the Australian Open due to a thigh injury. A recurring spinal injury, meanwhile, forced her to the sidelines during the French Open and the US Open. Her chances at Wimbledon, too, were affected by the said injury as she retired mid-match in the second round.

Badosa, who has been in a relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas since May, has thus accompanied the Greek to his tournaments.

The former World No. 2 asked the fans to stop judging her during the tough times.

“For people who judge without being informed, I've been injured for months and can't train. As a professional tennis player, it is the hardest thing mentally to have to be away from the courts for so long,” she said.

“The only thing I want is to be able to play again. And I only do that by listening to it as a distraction or as I dedicate myself to other things. Please a little more respect. Thanks,” she added.

