"You were always my role model, I did everything you did, even down to just how I behaved off the court"- Serena Williams to sister Venus

Venus and Serena Williams recently made the cover of fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar. The legendary sisters also shot a segment for the magazine, where they looked back upon their distinguished careers and shared some valuable lessons they learned on their path to greatness.

During the segment, Venus asked Serena Williams to describe how she feels about being a role model for people worldwide. The 40-year-old replied that although she feels "good" about being an inspiration, it wasn't something she strived for. She further pointed out that Venus had always been her role model and someone she tried to emulate.

"It makes me feel good," Serena Williams said. "I never started out to be a role model. You were always my role model. I did everything that you did, and even down to just how I behaved off the court and how I behaved in life and decisions that I've made. I really always tell people, 'Don't always look to the athletes or the stars to have a role model. Your role model could be right in your house."

This rise to power would be unusual for anyone, but for two Black girls from Compton, it’s legendary.



This rise to power would be unusual for anyone, but for two Black girls from Compton, it's legendary.

And they're telling their own origin story for our March 2022 issue

The elder of the Williams sisters then asked Serena if she ever reflected on the magnitude of her achievements. With 23 Major titles, 319 weeks as the World No. 1 and an Olympic gold medal in singles, Serena Williams has established a legacy that will be almost impossible to match.

Serena, however, revealed that she avoided thinking about her past achievements so as to not become too complacent.

"Honestly, I don't think about it," Serena Williams said. "We just live our lives day by day and don't really think about what we've done. I don't think about what I've done. I think that's when you get really satisfied and complacent. I think there's going to be a time where I step back and think about it more."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion added that watching her story on screen in King Richard (her father's biopic) did prompt her to reminisce a little about her accomplishments.

"The King Richard movie that came out, I really felt like that made me think about a lot of things a lot more than I would've ever had it not come out. So otherwise I don't really think too much," Serena Williams added.

"If you want to try something different, don't be afraid" - Serena Williams' sister Venus

A 20-year-old Venus Williams won Wimbledon in 2000

Over the years, Venus Williams has explored several off-court interests, including entrepreneurship. She is the founder of businesses such as V Starr Interiors, an interior design firm, and an activewear line, EleVen.

When asked to give advice to anyone looking to take risks and try something new, Venus urged them to "not be afraid". She highlighted how success is bred in uncomfortable situations, making it important to get out of one's "comfort zone".

"If you want to try something different, don't be afraid," urged Venus. "The way you get better or succeed is in an uncomfortable place. The times when we think about how we got better, those moments when you got better and you improved and you achieved something, it wasn't because it was super comfortable. It was because you actually pushed yourself, and kinda got outta your comfort zone. That's where success lies."

