"You are an amazing father, I love you more than words can express" - Elina Svitolina wishes husband Gael Monfils a happy 37th birthday

Elina Svitolina wished her husband Gael Monfils a happy birthday as the Frenchman celebrated turning 37 on September 1.

The tennis power couple have been married since July 2021 and also have a child together. Their daughter, Skai, was born last year in October. In March 2022, the Ukrainian announced that she would be taking a break from tennis due to the Russia-Ukraine war and later revealed that she was pregnant.

Svitolina returned to tennis in April 2023 and raised eyebrows with her stunning display at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where she reached the semifinals.

Elina Svitolina, who is currently in New York competing in the 2023 US Open, turned to social media to wish her husband a happy birthday on Friday. The former World No. 3 proclaimed that she loved Monfils more than words could express, adding that he was an "amazing" father and that she was grateful for every moment they spent together.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life!❤️‍🔥 You bring so much joy and happiness into my world. I am grateful for every moment spent with you. Here's to another year of love, laughter and endless adventures together. You are an amazing father and I’m so happy to have you by my side. I love you more than words can express. Happy birthday," Svitolina wrote on Instagram.

Monfils also played in the New York Major but lost to Russia's Andrey Rublev in the second round. The veteran reached the semifinals of the 2016 US Open, his best ever result in the tournament. The then-10th seed lost to Novak Djokovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Elina Svitolina will take on Jessica Pegula in the third round of the US Open 2023

US Open Tennis

Elina Svitolina will next lock horns with Jessica Pegula in the third round of the US Open. The third seed earlier beat Patricia Maria Tig in the second round to set up a clash with the Ukrainian.

In the second round, Svitolina rallied to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. The two-time Wimbledon semifinalist and Pegula have met each other four times on the WTA Tour. The American currently leads the head-to-head 3-1.

Elina Svitolina's best US Open result came in 2019, when she reached the semifinals. The Ukrainian played really well throughout the tournament, not losing a single set till then. She beat the likes of Venus Williams and Madison Keys to reach the last four of the Major, but could not outdo Serena Williams.