Responding to Emma Raducanu's comments about the WTA Tour, Billie Jean King has urged players to seek support from psychologists if they are struggling with the demands of the sport.

Raducanu recently opened up about her injury struggles, the mental strain she has been under, and the effects of being under scrutiny all the time. The Brit, who is currently recovering from surgeries to both hands and her ankle, stated that she learned some difficult lessons since her 2021 US Open win.

The 20-year-old also spoke about how life on the WTA Tour was like swimming with sharks.

“I had to mature very quickly. What I have realized in the past two years, the tour and everything that comes with it, it's not a very nice, trusting and safe space. You have to be on guard because there are a lot of sharks out there,” she told told The Sunday Times.

“I think people in the industry, especially with me because I was 19, now 20, they see me as a piggy bank. It has been difficult to navigate. I have been burnt a few times. I have learned, keep your circle as small as possible,” she added.

Raducanu further stated that the WTA Tour was "completely brutal".

“I am very young and still learning and making mistakes. It is a lot harder when you are making mistakes in front of everyone… the tour is completely brutal,” she opined.

When asked to respond to Raducanu's statements, former World No. 1 King said that the life of a professional athlete is not easy and urged players to seek help as and when required.

“Being a pro-athlete is hard. What do they expect? It is going to be difficult, but you’ve chosen to be a professional athlete. With that goes certain things that you have to look at. It’s competitive. You have to ask for help if you need it. We [athletes] are used to stiff upper lip, be tough. No. On the court maybe, but off the court, you need help. Ask for what you want and need,” King told CNN.

“Girls are socialized not to do that,” she added. “Have you ever noticed that girls have a hard time to ask for what they want and what they need? And they need to step up and ask for it.”

When asked if anything was being done to support the players, the 12-time Grand Slam champion stated that the WTA has been doing a lot of work behind the scenes and cannot publicize their work as they need to main confidentiality.

“The WTA has been fantastic with mental health for years, but people would say: ‘Why aren’t you doing anything?’ Of course we’re doing things. We have to keep it private. This is about private issues with each player. I used to talk to Kathleen Stroia, who’s the head of health services, ad nauseum [about] what’s going to happen in the future,” King said.

“How do we make it better? How do we help with all this? We have psychologists. Believe me, since the ‘80s and ‘90s, the WTA has been on this. We have psychologists for whatever you need,” she added.

"Maria Sharapova, Steffi Graf, every player goes through this" - Rennae Stubbs responds to Emma Raducanu's comments

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs urged Emma Raducanu not to lose heart following the latter's revelations about physical and mental struggles on the WTA tour.

Stubbs stated that all players go through such ups and downs in their careers and named some of the game's past greats as examples.

“I can tell you, myself when I lose a match, I didn't want to leave my hotel room for a day or so. I know Maria Sharapova, same thing. She wouldn't leave her room for like a couple of days when she lost to a couple of US Opens. She would stay in her hotel room for a couple of days,” she said.

“I mean, Steffi Graf, every player goes through this, every single player attaches their self-worth to winning and losing,” she added.

Stubbs then urged Raducanu to trust herself and work towards getting back to full fitness.

