“You would not believe the things I have seen" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares uncanny airport experience as she reaches Las Vegas

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, shared an unusual experience at the airport's washroom after reaching Las Vegas. She often shares her personal experiences with her fans and recently shared about her airport's biggest pet peeve.

Fritz, on the other hand, is currently in Malaga to play with the US team at the Davis Cup Finals. Ahead of this, he competed at the ATP Finals in Turin, where he reached the finals; however, he fell short of bagging the title after a loss against Jannik Sinner with a score of 6-4, 6-4.

Despite this loss, Taylor Fritz is currently ranked as World No. 4. Amidst this, his girlfriend reached Los Angeles International Airport and faced an uncanny experience in its washroom after spilling matcha over herself. The reason for her travel has not been mentioned.

Riddle took to her Instagram stories and shared an image of her pants covered in matcha and then, wrote a lengthy note on all the things she witnessed in the airport washroom. From a lady washing her cat carrier in the sink to another one washing her teeth in the same sink, she opened up about her experience.

"Spilled matcha all over myself and was tide-to-going myself in the bathroom, and there was a woman traveling with a cat who was washing her cat carrier in the bathroom sink, 5 mins later I am still aggressively trying to get the matcha out my pants and another woman comes and brushes her teeth in the SAME SINK," wrote Morgan Riddle.

"Please to God yall do not wash your face or brush your teeth in bathroom sinks at airports you would not believe the things I've seen occur at them."

Giving a suggestion, Riddle further added:

"If you absolutely need to just get one of these little disposable ones."

Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle experienced an attempted break-in

Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, had another experience of an attempted break-in, while they were at an Airbnb in London. The latter issued awareness, especially for people alone or groups of women, to avoid Airbnb and choose hotels.

Riddle shared this incident on social media on November 2, 2024, by uploading a video of the street outside on her Instagram and explaining that she and Fritz woke up to the sound of someone attempting to break in the front door.

"At 4am this morning, Taylor and I wake up to someone trying to enter the code and break into the front door of the Airbnb we're staying at in London," wrote Riddle.

Riddle further shared another story urging her followers to prefer hotels:

"They are intentionally targeted in many cities. Houses are nice for longer stays, but please just stay in a hotel, especially if you are traveling alone or only with girls. I swore I’d never stay in one again after my past experiences and clearly didn’t learn my lesson," Riddle wrote.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle started dating in 2024 after meeting through a dating app named 'Raya.'

