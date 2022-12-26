 "You are the best and I look forward to an even more amazing 2023 together," Holger Rune thanks supporters at the start of a new season

Holger Rune had a breakthrough run in 2022. He won his maiden title at the Munich Open and followed it up with another at the Stockholm Open.

The youngster ousted Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open and became the first Dane to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. However, his best performance came at the Paris Masters, where he overcame Novak Djokovic in the final to win the title. He registered a 50-38 win-loss before closing the year as the World No. 11.

Rune recently took to social media to thank his supporters for an "amazing" year and stated that he was looking forward to beginning his new season in Australia.

"A shoutout to all my supporters around the world. You are the best and I look forward to an even more amazing 2023 together. Starting in Australia in less than a week," he wrote on his Instagram stories.

Holger Rune thanked his fans on his Instagram stories

He accompanied the post with pictures of his supporters in the stands from around the world, including a young buy holding up a sign that said "Kom Pa Holger" or "Come On Holger".

The 19-year-old was also recently named Newcomer of the Year at the 2022 ATP Awards after his standout season.

Holger Rune to begin 2023 season with ATP 250 event in Adelaide

Holger Rune at the 2022 Paris Masters

Holger Rune will begin his 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1, an ATP 250 event from January 1 to January 8.

Seeded fifth, Rune will be competing alongside the likes of Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev, to name a few. He will be hoping to use the tournament as an opportunity to get into form before moving to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Having played one of his best seasons so far, the Dane recently stated that he wanted to aim higher in the upcoming season. He battled and won against most of the players in the top 10, including World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, and now believes he can identify his shortcomings and work harder at further improving his game.

"I have beaten almost all the players in the Top 10, including the No. 1. I know what I'm lacking and that's why I'm going to work hard in the preseason," he said.

The 19-year-old was last seen in action at the World Tennis League in Dubai, where he was part of the runner-up team, Team Kites, alongside Felix Auger-Aliassime, Iga Swiatek and Sania Mirza.

