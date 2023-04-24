Nick Kyrgios will be representing Team World at the 2023 Laver Cup, joining the likes of Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe. However, not everyone is happy about the Aussie's participation at the upcoming exhibition tournament, which is set to be played in Vancouver from September 22-24.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old pled guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, back in 2021. However, he did not face any jail time as the judge dismissed his case without conviction, stating that it was just a "single act of stupidity."

Now that the World No. 24 is set to return to the Laver Cup, tennis fans took to Twitter to register their annoyance. One fan wondered how it was possible for someone to admit that they abused their ex and still get an invitation to participate in one of the most popular exhibition events in the sport, writing:

"Just another wake-up call for all of us: you can admit you abused your ex and still get invited to one of the most popular exho tournaments."

While tennis fans were disappointed by the Laver Cup announcement, they were, sadly, not surprised, considering that several tennis players, including the likes of Alexander Zverev and Nikoloz Basilashvili, have been accused of domestic abuse in the past, only to face no sanctions from the ATP and carry on with their careers.

"Disappointed but not surprised him admitting to assault didn’t impact your decision to have him join," one fan wrote.

"I wish I was surprised. Laver Cup loves domestic abusers," another fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Nick Kyrgios will be making fifth Laver Cup appearance

Nick Kyrgios at the Laver Cup 2019

Since its inception in 2017, Nick Kyrgios has appeared in every edition of the tournament, except for last year. In 2023, he will be making his fifth appearance at the exhibition tournament.

In each edition, he ended up on the losing side, as Team Europe won the title in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. However, in his absence, Team World, led by Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe, won the Laver Cup last year -- their maiden title at the event.

Overall, the Australian has won one singles match (four losses) and three doubles matches (one loss) in the tournament's history. This year, Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have been announced as part of Team Europe so far.

In 2023, Nick Kyrgios is yet to play a competitive match, as he is still recovering from a knee injury. However, his surgery has reportedly gone well and the 27-year-old is gearing up to make his return soon.

