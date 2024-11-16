“You can just be her BEST friend"- Aryna Sabalenka playfully warns Ons Jabeur about "soulmate" Paula Badosa as duo celebrate her birthday

Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur were recently seen having a humorous banter over who has the best relationship with Paula Badosa. This banter was initiated on the Spaniard's birthday on November 15.

It all began when Jabeur wished a happy birthday to Badosa on Instagram with a video of Badosa saying that Jabeur was her new best friend and funnily apologizing to Sabalenka.

"The Tennis World thinks that Sabalenka is your best friend, but who actually is?" said Jabeur.

To this, Badosa replied:

"I am sorry Aryna, but I have a new best friend, yeah, best best friend, it's Ons."

The Tunisian player wished a happy birthday to the Spanish player and wrote:

"Happy birthday BEST BEST friend @paulabadosa❤️❤️❤️😜😜😜😜 I am sorry not sorry @arynasabalenka🫣"

Continuing this fun banter forward, Sabalenka also shared a story on her Instagram and replied to Jabeur while sharing a birthday wish for Badosa. The Belarusian shared a photo of hugging the latter and wrote:

"Happy birthday to this beauty❤️‍🔥"

Replying to the banter, Sabalenka added:

"#mysoulmate❤️ @onsjabeur 😝😝😝😝😝You can just be her BEST friend🥲"

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about her friendship with Paula Badosa

In a pre-tournament conference at Stuttgart in April 2024, Aryna Sabalenka spoke about her bond with Paula Badosa. She called the Spaniard her 'soulmate' and that she was an incredible person. Along with this, she also expressed her love for Badosa and said, via the US Open:

"I love Paula [Badosa] very much. We have been friends for three or four years, she is an incredible person. It is very important to have friends on the circuit, so when you find someone who you feel is your soulmate, it is the best thing that can happen to you," Aryna Sabalenka said.

Following this, Sabalenka also called Badosa the best and called herself 'lucky' to have the former as her friend.

"She is the best. I hope she returns to the elite, that she stops suffering with injuries. I am always here for whatever she needs. I am lucky not to meet her in the first round here in Spain, it would create a very interesting atmosphere, so I think I'm lucky."

Aryna Sabalenka ended her 2024 season with the rank of World No.1 in singles after a semifinal finish at the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. Paula Badosa, on the other hand, recently lost to Iga Swiatek in the opening round of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

