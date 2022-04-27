"You can't keep changing coaches every four or five months" - Barry Cowan after Emma Raducanu fires Torben Beltz

British teenager Emma Raducanu has parted ways with her coach Torben Beltz just five months after the two decided to work together.

The 19-year-old, who lost to eventual winner Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the Suttgart Open, has changed coaches thrice in just under a year.

With the Madrid Open round the corner, the 2021 US Open champion will, for now, be coached by Iain Bates, the Lawn Tennis Association's head of women's coaching.

Former British tennis player Barry Cowan feels that the youngster needs some consistency in her corner but has constantly been on the lookout for new coaches since Wimbledon, despite doing well recently at Stuttgart and the Billie Jean King Cup.

"It was probably a question of when. Jokingly, she started to do better so maybe a new coach is required."

“That’s kind of been the theme with Emma since Wimbledon. I think it’s a worry. I have consistently said that what I’ve felt Emma needs is someone in her corner consistently. She is not able to have that."

The 47-year-old told Sky Sports that it would be interesting to see who she works with going forward.

“Moving forward it will be interesting to see who she works with. At this stage of any player’s career they are the most important years and the years when you need a consistent voice off the court and also on the court. Emma is not going to have that at the moment because she is looking for a new coach.”

Cowan opined that whoever coaches Raducanu will need to be with the player for a long while.

"Most importantly, whoever she hires next this really does need to be someone who is with her for a long period of time because you can’t keep changing coach."

“You can maybe get away with it once or twice but you can’t keep changing coaches every four or five months and think long term that’s going to be a benefit.”

Emma Raducanu's recent performace on claycourt is commendable

Emma Raducanu beat Tereza Martincova at the Billie Jean Cup in Prague

Emma Raducanu's quarterfinal loss to Iga Swiatek at the Stuttgart Open wasn't such a bad result considering the Brit was making her WTA tour debut on clay.

Coming into the tournament, Raducanu emphasized that she was excited to play in Stuttgart because she had little experience playing on claycourts.

"I have little experience as there aren’t really any clay courts in the UK. This clay season with the French Open as the highlight will be an interesting challenge, but one I am looking forward to."

The 19-year-old held her own against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who has been in impeccable form recently.

Prior to the Stuttgart Open, Emma Raducanu represented Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup. The teenager did well to get past Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic on claycourt in Prague. Martincova is an experienced claycourt player and a win against her seems to have foreshadowed what might come from the Brit on the red dirt.

The two players will meet again in their opening match of the Madrid Open.

