“You can’t win standing 10 feet behind the baseline, buddy” - Former Serena Williams coach chastises Daniil Medvedev after Halle loss

In a surprising turn of events at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open, the top-seeded Daniil Medvedev was knocked out by eighth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut. The Spanish tennis ace effectively stopped the Russian's journey towards the last four, in a repeat clash of the previous year's quarterfinal match.

Last year, at the same stage, Medvedev had outplayed Bautista Agut in a straight-set victory. However, this year, Bautista Agut avenged his defeat by overcoming Medvedev with a score of 7-5, 7-6(3). This victory has pushed the 35-year-old Spaniard's head-to-head score against the World No. 3 to five out of seven matches.

Critiques have emerged in the wake of the Russian's unexpected loss. Former Serena Williams' coach, Rennae Stubbs, took to Twitter to voice her observations about the match. Her tweet read:

"I love when they pan to the team of the player and not the handshake! boy oh boy! also Meddy, you cant win on grass standing 10 feet behind the baseline buddy! ITS IMPOSSIBLE to win on the surface back there!"

Her criticism centered on Medvedev's tactical decision to stand far behind the baseline, a strategy that, according to Stubbs, doesn't play well on grass courts.

Indeed, during the match, Bautista Agut strategically exploited this deep positioning, capitalizing on opportunities to play drop shots and close points at the net. His superior performance during extended rallies played a significant factor in his victory. Having reached the semi-finals at Halle half a decade ago, Bautista Agut has often expressed his affinity for playing on grass.

Medvedev's exit from the tournament in Germany can be seen as a setback for his preparation for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament, where confidence will be a key factor.

