“You compete the way you practice and I always practice with high intensity” - Rafael Nadal on his pre-match preparation

On Friday (May 27), Rafael Nadal made it through to the fourth round of the 2022 French Open. He defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2 6-4 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Despite dropping serve in the opening game, Nadal broke back immediately, winning 23 straight points on serve to pave the way for a comfortable victory. The Spaniard is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros this year.

He spoke on the Tennis Channel about how the intensity of one's game depends on their practice methods. He believes that one should compete professionally in a similar manner, saying:

“The intensity of your game depends on the way you practice. From my point of view, you compete the way you practice, and so I always practice with high intensity. When you practice that way, you are able to play matches with that focus, that intensity, and you need that to win every single point/ You can work on getting the right intensity. Ofcourse my level of intensity is not the same as it was 15 years ago.”

"It was my best match so far, my level is increasing" - Rafael Nadal on his win over Botic van de Zandschulp

2022 French Open - Day Six

Rafael Nadal picked up a rib injury at Indian Wells shortly after winning a men's record 21st Grand Slam title at the 2022 Australian Open in January. He had to miss several weeks of the season.

The Spaniard, seeded fifth at Roland Garros, said he was happy to make it to the fourth after an injury-ridden start to the year.

“I’m happy with my performance. I mean, I arrived here with tough moments some tough moments after all. So happy to be in the fourth round without losing a set, and the level of tennis I think is increasing,” said Nadal.

The defeat of Dutchman van de Zandschulp, Rafael Nadal said, was his best match at Roland Garros this year.

“Today I raised little bit my level, was my best match so far for two sets and a half. I think I played that at the very positive level then at the end was a little bit tougher. And yeah, I mean in some way even if I wanted to finish the third set a little bit faster because I think I had my chances, I played a bad game with four one. In some ways is good to have this tough moments and be through because that helps,” Nadal said.

The 35-year-old Nadal will play Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round, who overcame Filip Krajinovic 7-6(3), 7-6(2), 7-5 in the third round.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



#RolandGarros Hey @RafaelNadal , what's your secrets to achieving 301 Grand Slams wins and counting? 🤔 Hey @RafaelNadal, what's your secrets to achieving 301 Grand Slams wins and counting? 🤔#RolandGarros https://t.co/ehs3SFMaMN

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh