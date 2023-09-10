Despite losing to Coco Gauff in the final of the 2023 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka can still hold her head high as she will become the new World No. 1 on Monday, September 11.

Sabalenka started the final contest strongly, taking the first set off of Gauff, 6-2. However, she showed some signs of nervousness during the second set, allowing the young American to get back into the match and eventually win the title, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. The crowd support for Gauff was another factor that helped the 19-year-old stage a dramatic comeback into the match.

During the presentation ceremony, Aryna Sabalenka was reminded that she would become the World No. 1 on Monday and was asked what she is most proud of in 2023.

In tears after losing the title, the Belarusian gathered herself and highlighted her emotional and mental toughness as the best part of her 2023 season. Sabalenka was also proud of how she focused on her own progress and did not mind her standing in the WTA rankings.

She then jokingly slammed fans on Arthur Ashe Stadium who cheered her on for becoming the world's top-ranked player, saying that they could have supported her like this during the match as well.

"I don't know. You guys could’ve supported like this during the match. I am most proud that I was able to, most of the times, handle my emotions pretty well and focus on myself and not on the ranking. I think this is the best thing about this year," Sabalenka said.

A look into Aryna Sabalenka's top performances in 2023

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka has been one of the most consistent players this year, reaching at least the semifinal of all four slams and winning three titles on the 2023 WTA Tour. She began her year by claiming the WTA 500 Adelaide 1 title and grabbed her first career Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, defeating Elena Rybakina in the final. She has gone on to lift the trophy at the WTA 1000 Madrid Open, downing Iga Swiatek in the final.

In addition to the Australian Open, the 25-year-old reached the semifinals of the French Open (lost to Karolina Muchova) and Wimbledon (lost to Ons Jabeur), and now the final of the US Open. Moreover, she also finished runner-up in the WTA 1000 Indian Wells Open and WTA 500 Stuttgart Open.

Aryna Sabalenka will now end Iga Swiatek's 75-week stint at the top of the WTA rankings. She will, therefore, become just the 8th player in WTA history to have held both the singles and doubles World No. 1 ranking during their career. Sabalenka, who has two doubles Grand Slam titles in her trophy cabinet (2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open with Elise Mertens), ascended to the doubles World No. 1 ranking in February 2021.