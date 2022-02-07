"You'd better believe in her, if not, you might regret it" - Patrick Mouratoglou on 14-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova who just won her first ITF title

A new teenage sensation has marked her arrival in women's tennis. 14-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova won her first title on the ITF circuit at the W25 Tucuman in Argentina, defeating Carolina Alves 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

The Czech youngster, ranked 1,079, defeated three higher-ranked players en route to the title, two of them ranked in the top 200 and one in the top 250. The teenager is going to make a huge leap in the rankings after lifting the title and will be the youngest player ranked inside the top 1,000.

Fruhvirtova is the youngest player to win a title at this level since 2017, when Marta Kostyuk achieved the same feat. Former US Open champion Gabriela Sabbatini attended the final and presented her with the trophy.

Brenda Fruhvirtova



Thanks to everyone for the support, messages and everything



First trophy

Patrick Mouratoglou, whose tennis academy Fruhvirtova trains at, congratulated her on the achievement.

"Proud of you Brenda! 14yo and already winning a 25K!"

Patrick Mouratoglou



Won 6/3 6/3 vs Carolina Alves (#240) at the W25 Tucuman



Thanks everyone for the support! It was amazing First professional title ever!

Proud of you Brenda! 14yo and already winning a 25K!

Mouratoglou had already proclaimed the teenager as one to watch out for after she reached the final.

"You’d better believe in her. If not, you might regret it! She is 14yo… playing a 25,000$," Mouratoglou tweeted.

Patrick Mouratoglou



First ITF Final tomorrow This week has been incredible so far!

You'd better believe in her. If not, you might regret it! She is 14yo… playing a 25,000$

Fruhvirtova is indeed a player to look out for. In July 2020, she defeated World No. 54 Katerina Siniakova at an exhibition tournament. She also put in a strong performance against Alize Cornet at another exhibition event.

Plenty of teenagers have enjoyed massive success on the WTA tour in the past. Monica Seles, Steffi Graf, Martina Hingis and more recently Emma Raducanu are examples of high-achieving teens. If the Czech youngster keeps playing like this, she could certainly join the list of her illustrious predecessors.

In Brenda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic have found another potential superstar

(L-R) Chris Evert, Katerina Siniakova, Barbora Krejcikova and Martina Navratilova at the 2021 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova, one of the greatest players to play the sport, remains the biggest tennis star the Czech Republic has produced. While she represented the US for most of her career, her love for her native country has never diminished.

Navratilova was a trailblazer and inspired many Czech women to carve out successful tennis careers. Helena Sukova, Jana Novotna and Hana Mandlikova rose to prominence soon after. Sukova won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, Novotna won Wimbledon in 1998 and Mandikova won four Majors, including two Australian Open titles.

The Central European nation didn't enjoy much success in the 2000s, but with Petra Kvitova's victory at Wimbledon in 2011, their fortunes started to change. Along with Kvitova, Lucie Safarova, Barbora Strycova and Karolina Pliskova put Czech tennis back on the map once more.

Barbora Krejickova, winner of the 2021 French Open, is the latest Czech player to rise to the top of the women's game.

Although still very young, Fruhvirtova has the potential to join the illustrious list of stars from the Czech Republic.

