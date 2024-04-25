"You'd have to re-retire, that's just embarrassing"; "Washed pusher"- Fans react to Caroline Wozniacki's shock 1R exit at Madrid Open

Fans were vocally critical of the performance of former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki against Sara Errani of Italy in the first round of the ongoing Madrid Open, where Errani won the match in a tight 3-set battle 3-6,7-5,7-5.

Wozniacki was one of the most promising players on the WTA tour during the early 2010s. Through consistent performances, the Dane rose to the helm of the WTA rankings in 2010. She finished the 2010 and 2011 seasons as the World No.1 but won her first major title in 2018 when she defeated Simona Halep in the final of the Australian Open.

Wozniacki retired in 2020 due to her struggles with chronic injuries. However, in a surprise announcement, the Dane made a comeback in the latter half of the 2023 season and reached the fourth round of the US Open.

In the ongoing Madrid Open, Wozniacki was defeated by Sara Errani. WTA posted the result of the match on X (formerly Twitter).

"An EPIC performance! An EPIC performance! @SaraErrani battles past Wozniacki in a three set thriller 3-6, 7-5, 7-5."

Fans responded to WTA's X post and reacted to her defeat. One of the fans claimed that ever since Wozniacki was critical of Simona Halep's doping case, the Dane hasn't been able to perform well on the court.

"Ever since she made those Halep comments, she hasn’t won a match LMFAO. Washed pusher" said a fan.

Another fan also suggested that perhaps Caroline Wozniacki should reverse her decision to unretire after a disappointing performance.

"You’d have to re-retire, that’s just embarrassing". said another fan.

While some fans opined that the performance exhibited by the Dane was not up to the standards.

"Oh hell naw Woz…." said a disappointed fan.

"Go back to retirement, Wozniacki. Getting beat by Errani in 2024 is so sad" said a fan.

"Just ridiculous wozniacki" exclaimed another fan.

Other fans also appreciated Sara Irrani's efforts in the match.

"Fantastic to see Sara playing great and still getting some good results". said one fan applauding Errani's efforts.

"Did I just time travel years back?!" asked one fan

Wozniacki is yet to win a title in her comeback season

2018 French Open - Day Nine

Ever since her comeback, Wozniacki has yet to claim a big title so far. She began the 2024 season with early-round exits at the Australian Open and the San Diego Open, losing to Maria Timofeeva and Anna Blinkova, respectively.

She suffered early-round exits at the Miami Open and the Charleston Open as well. While she did reach the quarterfinals BNP Paribas Open, where she faced top seed Iga Swiatek, Wozniacki had to retire due to injury.

This was not the first time that the Dane had to retire mid-match, as she also retired from her match during the Billie Jean Cup due to illness.

Wozniacki is expected to play at the French Open, where she reached the quarterfinals in 2010 and 2017. On both those occasions, the Dane lost to Francesca Schiavone and Jelena Ostapenko, who went on to win the titles in the respective years.