"You’d think 2 drama queens would get along" - Tennis fans react to Caroline Wozniacki's on-air comments about Jelena Ostapenko during Australian Open

Jelena Ostapenko has had an impressive run so far in the 2023 Australian Open, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in the event. Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, however, took it upon herself to reveal to fans how much she did not enjoy practicing with the Latvian during her playing days.

Wozniacki, who has donned the role of commentator for the Melbourne Major after retirement, was present in the commentary box for the fourth-round match between Ostapenko and Coco Gauff on Sunday.

During the match, the Dane made a passing comment about the World No. 17, stating that she and Ostapenko have practiced only once together before and even that was more than enough for her.

"Let's just say I practiced with her once and chose not to do so again," Wozniacki said on-air.

In light of the controversial statement, tennis fans took to Twitter to express their opinions. One fan took a dig at both Wozniacki and Ostapenko, labeling them 'drama queens' and sarcastically wondering why they wouldn't be a good match.

"You’d think two drama queens would get along," the tweet read.

Another fan joked that such remarks only enhanced their love for Ostapenko, writing:

"As if I needed another reason to stan Jelena Ostapenko"

One fan mocked Wozniacki, bringing to light her poor head-to-head record against the Latvian and commenting that it would have improved had she practiced more against her.

"Perhaps if she did Ostapenko wouldn’t be up 4-0 in their H2H," their tweet read.

Another user, meanwhile, opined that it was "totally unnecessary" for Wozniacki to have come up with such remarks on-air.

"Totally unnecessary comments on the broadcast," they wrote in their tweet.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

#AusOpen Caroline Wozniacki on Jelena Ostapenko:"Let's just say I practiced with her once and chose not to do so again." Caroline Wozniacki on Jelena Ostapenko:"Let's just say I practiced with her once and chose not to do so again."#AusOpen why is a retired player throwing shade at an active player? like, what is the point besides bitterness/clout chasing why is a retired player throwing shade at an active player? like, what is the point besides bitterness/clout chasing 😭😭 twitter.com/TennisPodcast/…

#AusOpen Caroline Wozniacki on Jelena Ostapenko:"Let's just say I practiced with her once and chose not to do so again." Caroline Wozniacki on Jelena Ostapenko:"Let's just say I practiced with her once and chose not to do so again."#AusOpen And how’d that work out for you, Caroline? twitter.com/tennispodcast/… And how’d that work out for you, Caroline? twitter.com/tennispodcast/… https://t.co/QM5QV1nGCb

#AusOpen Caroline Wozniacki on Jelena Ostapenko:"Let's just say I practiced with her once and chose not to do so again." Caroline Wozniacki on Jelena Ostapenko:"Let's just say I practiced with her once and chose not to do so again."#AusOpen This is legit. You can only have one professional complainer on at any one time. That court wouldn't have been big enough for the two of them. twitter.com/TennisPodcast/… This is legit. You can only have one professional complainer on at any one time. That court wouldn't have been big enough for the two of them. twitter.com/TennisPodcast/…

tnbel @tarjaristo @TennisPodcast I love Jelena, as a diruptive force in the universe… and she looks a lot of fun, too! @TennisPodcast I love Jelena, as a diruptive force in the universe… and she looks a lot of fun, too!

Jorge A. @JorgeA003 @TennisPodcast I remember once, I think it was when she won RG, that her average forehand was faster than Murray's... Shes a beast @TennisPodcast I remember once, I think it was when she won RG, that her average forehand was faster than Murray's... Shes a beast

artmom97 @artmom97 @TennisPodcast I love Wozniaki but Ostapenko is also a grand slam winner working very hard to get her game back. Give her a little respect @TennisPodcast I love Wozniaki but Ostapenko is also a grand slam winner working very hard to get her game back. Give her a little respect

Jelena Ostapenko beats Coco Gauff, qualifies for the quarterfinals of Australian Open

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 Australian Open

Meanwhile, an unperturbed Jelena Ostapenko surprised tennis fans with her remarkable win against an in-form Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The American youngster was one of the favorites to win the title at the Grand Slam Down Under this time around. However, she was thoroughly outclassed by the seventeenth seed in straight sets on Sunday.

Gauff earned the first break of the match to take a 2-1 lead at the start of the first set. However, Ostapenko stepped up her aggressive style of play to get back at the World No. 7, sealing the first set 7-5 in under 49 minutes.

Things got easier for Ostapenko in the second set as her opponent showed signs of wearing out. There was no way back for the American from there, as Ostapenko sealed the deal in the ninth game, registering a stellar 7-5, 6-3 victory.

Jelena Ostapenko has been at the top of her game ever since landing in Melbourne and will take on World No. 25 Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals up next.

