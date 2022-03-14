"You define the American dream, you represent the best of what we all hope this world can be" - Will Smith hails Venus, Serena Williams in acceptance speech

Hollywood superstar Will Smith lavished praise on Venus Williams and Serena Williams during his acceptance speech after winning the 2022 Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor. The 53-year-old won the honor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the Williams sisters' father, in King Richard.

For those unaware, King Richard is a biopic based on Richard Williams' life and tells the story of his daughters' development and success from his point of view. The film has been both financially successful as well as critically acclaimed, and is in the running to win five Academy Awards.

Upon winning his first Critics' Choice Award (in his fourth nomination), the American thanked the former World No. 1s and their sister Isha Price, all of whom had accompanied him to the ceremony.

The 53-year-old declared that Venus and Serena Williams represented the "best of America." Smith regarded them as pioneers who proved to the country that the "American dream" was very much within reach, as long as one was ready to put in the necessary hard work.

"Thank you very much [for the award]. I am here tonight with Venus and Serena Williams and their sister Isha [Price]. I really want to say to all of [them], thank you for entrusting me with your story," Smith said. "You all define the American dream. You represent the best of what we all hope this world and this country can be."

Will Smith remarked that only after he took on the role did he realize the extent of the challenges the family had to overcome to get to where they are today. The fact that Venus Williams and her sister managed to do all that with a smile on their face was another testament to their greatness in the actor's opinion.

The 53-year-old hailed the sisters for being inspirational figures, not just for himself but also for people across the globe.

"I saw the secret, scary hard places you went to on that court, and you smiled and you did your job. Well, Serena Williams did not smile all the time on the court but that was a part of it," Smith said. "What you were able to do and what your family was able to do inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country and everyone around the world."

"I love that we were able to show what she did to help create, mold, and shape your family" - Will Smith on Venus and Serena Williams' mother Oracene Price

Will Smith was glad to show the world the impact Venus and Serena Williams's mother Oracene had on them

As much as the movie was about Richard Williams, Will Smith was also proud to have shown the world just how much of an impact Venus and Serena Williams' mother Oracene Price had on their rise to fame.

The American lauded Price for the "silent role" she played in her daughters' lives and for instilling the power of faith and discipline in them during their formative years.

"I wanna also say this to [Venus and Serena Williams'] mother, who for a lot of years took a quiet role [in your development]," Smith said. "I love that we were able to show what your mother did to help create, mold, and shape your family, and to be able to show the world the power of faith, unity, family and discipline."

Will Smith was of the opinion that he would not have been able to win the award for his role of Richard Williams if not for Aunjanue Ellis, who portrayed Oracene Price in the movie. In addition to recognising Ellis, the actor thanked the entire Williams family for helping him understand their story and inspiring him to deliver a memorable performance.

"In the same way I feel that your father did not do it alone, it would be disingenous for me to accept this award without acknowledging Aunjanue Ellis," Smith said. "I thank the Williams family for the years of inspiration in studying your family, working hard to understanding and delivering your story."

Venus and Serena Williams also spoke later during the ceremony. The 23-time Grand Slam champion lauded Will Smith for bringing her father to the big screen in the best possible way. The American remarked that watching a movie about herself was one of the "most special experiences" of her life, a sentiment her sister Venus agreed with.

"To watch our story on the big screen is one of the most special experiences of our lives," Serena Williams said. "I don't think there could have been a better tribute to our father than the performance you delivered, Will. Thank you."

