"You have to deserve it, I don't understand and don't agree" - Aryna Sabalenka opposes performance byes at China Open

Aryna Sabalenka has become the latest tennis star to voice their opposition to the concept of performance byes recently implemented in the Asian swing of the 2023 WTA Tour.

Instead of the traditional byes going to the Top-4 seeds, performance byes are awarded to players who reach the semifinals at a tournament the week before, and therefore have trouble getting themselves fit in time for a first-round match immediately.

As such, the 4 performance byes at the China Open were given to semifinalists of the Japan Open. Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, Veronika Kudermetova, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova took them, instead of the top 4 seeds in Beijing -- Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Pegula.

Sabalenka believes this concept undermines the consistency the top players have shown throughout the year and takes away the perks that come with it. The Belarusian is particularly puzzled by the fact that these byes have been given to players who played a lower tier tournament -- Japan Open is 500 level while China Open is 1000 level.

“I knew because they sent an email before, everyone knew about the performance bye, but I didn't understand it. I thought they were like extra byes. I do not understand that. Players who have byes for having played semi-finals in a lower tournament receive a bye in a 1000 tournament, I don't understand it. I think you have to earn those byes," she said.

Sabalenka argued that consistency should be preferred over good performance at just one tournament. The World No. 1 would also understand if semifinalists of a 1000 event were given performance byes for the next 1000 competition but disagree with these kinds of byes given to lower-level tournaments.

"You have to do it for the consistency of your game, not just for playing well in a tournament, so you get this advantage. You have to deserve it, that's why I don't understand it, and I don't agree. I'm happy for the players who made it, but I think this is not acceptable."

"I hope the same thing doesn't happen again later. It would be understandable if it went from 1000 in Guadalajara to 1000 here, but not from 500 tournaments to 1000 tournaments,” she continued.

Aryna Sabalenka wins her first match as World No. 1

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at 2023 China Open

Aryna Sabalenka started her 2023 China Open campaign with a routine win against former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. This was Sabalenka's first match as the new World No. 1, a milestone she achieved at the US Open. The Belarusian looked impeccable as she swept aside Kenin 6-1, 6-2 in just 1 hour and seven minutes.

After the match, Aryna Sabalenka was asked if she felt any pressure while playing as the No. 1 player in the world. In response, Sabalenka said she did not think much about it during her match. In fact, if the 25-year-old hopes to be in the top spot, she believes she needs to keep her head down and work as hard as ever. For her, there isn't a big difference between the World No. 1 and No. 2 position.

"Is no different. As I said before, it's great to achieve this goal, but it's not something I'm really thinking about. I know that if I am going to contribute my tennis and if I play the best I can and fight for it, I will stay there. So I feel like I don't have to focus on qualifying."

"There is no additional pressure. Nothing has changed. I was number 2 and now I'm number 1, it's not a big difference," the reiging Australian Open champion said.

Sabalenka will next face qualifier Katie Boulter of the UK in the second round on October 3.