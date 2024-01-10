ATP dropped the official trailer for the second season of Breaking Point ahead of the show's release on Netflix earlier today, garnering mixed reactions from fans online.

Season two's release comes after a successful first season that aired last year. The first part if the series was released on 13 January 2023 and consisted of five episodes, while the second part also consisting of five episodes was released on 21 June 2023.

The first season featured the likes of Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Świątek, and Stefanos Tsitsipas among others.

With Season Two of Netflix's hit tennis docuseries now released, a large section of fans were left infuriated at the inclusion of Alexander Zverev in the show.

Fans labeled the German a "domestic abuser", referring to his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova's accusations of emotional and physical abuse against him in October 2020. In her statement, the 26-year-old was also alleged to have tried to strangle her with a pillow in their hotel room and proceed hit her head against a wall.

Ripping into the ATP for his extended screen time, fans berated the decision and slammed all parties involved, including Zverev.

"Shame on you for promoting a player who has an ongoing court case about domestic abuse. you don't even slightly care. disgusting," wrote one fan.

Fans called for the show to be boycotted, given the German's inclusion.

"You are disgusting for promoting an abuser btw no one is watching this crap," wrote another.

"Yeh I'm not interested in domestic abusers getting airtime," another fan exclaimed.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

Fans left infuriated in the past with ATP's handling of the Alexander Zverev situation

2024 United Cup - Sydney: Day 9

Fans in the past have also expressed their displeasure with the handling of Zverev's domestic abuse case. After a thorough investigation in January last year, the ATP decided to take no action against the German due to the lack of evidence to substantiate allegations of abuse.

Zverev's election into the ATP Player Advisory Council (PAC) also came under fire among tennis fans after all the incriminating evidence against him from not one, but two women.

After Olga Sharypova, former partner and mother of his child Brenda Patea also accused the star of domestic violence and emotional abuse.