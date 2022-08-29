“You don’t let the world decide beauty; Curves are popular now, butts are popular, I’m trying to lose mine, and people are trying to get mine" - Serena Williams on redefining beauty standards

Serena Williams believes that the confidence she has carried over the years, being a woman of color and overcoming all the naysayers, has played a big role in redefining 'beauty' both on and off the tennis court. Williams further opined that her legacy lies in the role she has played in inspiring numerous black kids to make it big on the world stage.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, second on the all-time list of most Major titles won across men's and women's tennis, believes that it is important to give confidence to the next generation to own their personalities with pride. Williams, who has been subjected to ridicule in the past over her outfits and appearance, never let others dictate what beauty meant to her.

She feels that many people are now trying to emulate her. Williams opened up on the role she has played in encouraging people of color, particularly women, during a recent interview with TIME.

"“Giving them that confidence, that motivation, is something that has literally never been done," Serena Williams said on the same. "You don’t let the world decide beauty. And me being thicker or whatever, I mean, curves are popular now. Butts are popular. I’m trying to lose mine, and people are trying to get mine."

The 40-year-old further reflected on the beliefs she has carried since a very young age and shared an important message for the next generation

"A lot of people feel they’re not pretty or they’re not cute enough because their skin is dark...I think people could feel my confidence, because I was always told, ‘You look great. Be Black and be proud," she added.

"Confidence and self-belief. And teaching other Black kids, in particular Black girls, they can do it too," Serena Williams expressed, when asked about what she thinks her legacy is.

"Two most inspiring sports figures for me" - Lewis Hamilton on Venus and Serena Williams

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton opened up on being inspired by Serena Williams and her older sister Venus Williams as he set out on a mission to become a race car driver. Hamilton, who has also made great strides as a person of color in F1, highlighted the confidence he gained from watching the Williams sisters dominate the tennis circuit from an early age.

"They were the two most inspiring sports figures for me," Hamilton said in an interview with TIME. "Especially growing up in my sport, where I’m the only person of color, seeing these two prominent figures, also the only people of color, really gave me a lot of confidence that I can do something similar. It’s not impossible."

Hamilton and Williams share great camaraderie and have been seen attending each other's tournaments. Williams is known to be a big fan of Formula 1 and she was spotted at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this year to support Hamilton. The British race car driver has also been seen in Serena Williams' player box at Wimbledon in the past.

