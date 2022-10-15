“You have no f*cking idea” – Paula Badosa engages in heated debate with chair umpire after on-court tantrum, loses San Diego Open quarterfinal to Danielle Collins

Paula Badosa was involved in a heated conversation with the chair umpire right before losing her quarterfinal fixture against Danielle Collins at the San Diego Open.

In a moment of frustration, Badosa, who dropped an advantage against Collins while trailing 7-6 (5), 5-3 in her service game, sat down on the court and threw her racquet. She eventually held on to her serve to go 5-4 in the second set. The chair umpire, however, was of the opinion that she targeted the hit at a camera person and gave a code violation which set the Spaniard off.

She argued that the chair umpire was unempathetic after such a tough point and clarified that she was not aiming at anyone.

“You know, first, before her, there’s the camera. I threw it three meters from there! Yes, yes, three meters, and after this point! I mean, can you empathize a little? Can you empathize a little? No. You didn’t. The first time, the first time in the match! The first time in the match that I threw the racquet. It’s not someone’s direction! It’s over there! Someone’s direction? No. You have no f*cking idea!” she protested.

Danielle Collins won her next service game and handed Badosa a straight-sets defeat 7-6 (5), 6-4, to set up a clash with Croatian Donna Vekic in the semifinals of the San Diego Open.

Danielle Collins and Paula Badosa still in contention for WTA Finals

Paula Badosa and Daniella Collins are still in contention for a spot in the WTA Finals

World No. 4 Paula Badosa and World No. 19 Danielle Collins are both still in contention for the WTA Finals, set to be held in Fort Worth, Texas, from October 31- November 7.

Badosa is currently 11th in the race to the finals. Australian Open finalist Collins, meanwhile, is in 14th place. Three players – Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula – have already qualified for the tournament, leaving five spots up for grabs. The immediate contenders are Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Garcia and Daria Kasatkina. Veronika Kudermetova, meanwhile, is next in contention, owing to Simona Halep’s early end to the season.

The outcome of the ongoing WTA 500 event in San Diego and the upcoming WTA 1000 tournament in Guadalajara will be the decisive factor for the remaining five spots.

Badosa will hope to reach at least the semifinals of the WTA 1000 to have a chance at overtaking Kudermetova in the race. Collins, however, will be required to produce excellent results at the San Diego Open as well as the Guadalajara Open.

If she triumphs in her semifinal encounter against Donna Vekic, she will be 304 points behind Kudermetova. However, if the American manages to win the tournament, she will be placed just 140 points short of the Russian. A good showing in the WTA 1000 thereafter will help Danielle Collins' chances of getting a spot in the WTA Finals.

