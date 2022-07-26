"You are so funny Ajla Tomljanovic, that's why I love you"- Chris Evert on 29-year-old's comments about her

Ajla Tomljanovic recently spoke to Mitch Michals on the Inside In podcast, where she mentioned how Chris Evert encouraged her at the start of Wimbledon, but as the tournament progressed, reminded her to get her head in the game.

"She's funny because she will text me, she always texts me before my first round, like, 'Good luck, you got this', and then the more I start winning, she will always text me in my day off and be like, 'Hey, get your head in the game, you're not finished here,'" Tomljanovic said.

The Australian also said that Evert always kept her hungry for more and that she was glad the 67-year-old kept her head where it should be.

"So she'd always be the one that will give all the encouragement but always keep me hungry for more and remind me like 'You're not done here'. It's almost like 'I hope you enjoyed yesterday but today, you're thinking about tomorrow'. And I always love that because she's right, I didn't come here just to make the third or fourth round, and at the end of the day, she was proud of me but I just love that she just keeps my head where it should be," Tomljanovic added.

Tomljanovic also pointed out Evert's ruthlessness as a champion and said that she often talks that way while discussing the former's tennis.

"She was a princess on court but inside it, she would do anything to win the match. And you know, when she talks to me about my tennis, it still comes out, the champion in her and how she approached the game. To me, it's sometimes also funny, the way she talks about it," she stated.

Reacting to her statements, Chris Evert called Tomljanovic 'so funny' and said that she loved her.

"You are so funny @Ajlatom, that's why I love you," the American wrote.

"We’ve been in contact a lot, actually over the past few months we’ve been talking more than ever" - Ajla Tomljanovic on Chris Evert

Ajla Tomljanovic said that she has been in contact with Chris Evert a lot during the past few months Ajla Tomljanovic Ajla Tomljanovic

A few weeks back, in a chat with The Sydney Morning Herald, Ajla Tomljanovic said that she has been in contact with Evert a lot over the past few months. The 29-year-old shares a special bond with Evert and considers her a mentor and a friend.

“Actually, over the past few months, we’ve been talking more than ever. She’s been there for me, like, this year a lot. It’s been so nice,” Tomljanovic said, adding, “We love each other, so we were there for each other in that way.”

