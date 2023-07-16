"You have given us immense joy" - Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz moments after compatriot's maiden Wimbledon triumph

Rafael Nadal has extended his congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz after 20-year-old secured his won his second Grand Slam title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Alcaraz took on four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday, July 16. The Spaniard started the match on the wrong foot, trailing 0-5 before Djokovic took an early lead with a 6-1 win in the opening set.

However, Alcaraz remained resilient in the face of the setback as he handed the Serb his first Grand Slam tiebreak defeat since the 2023 Australian Open. He carried his momentum forward into the third set, putting on a clinical performance to take the set 6-1.

Victory would have to wait for Alcaraz, however, as the seven-time Wimbledon champion roared back in the fourth set, claiming a crucial break to force the match into a decider.

Alcaraz put on a dazzling display in the fifth set, making use of his powerful groundstrokes and well-disguised drop shots to secure a decisive break and claim a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory in four hours and 42 minutes.

Just minutes after Alcaraz's victory, Rafael Nadal took to social media and congratulated his compatriot on his maiden Wimbledon title. He expressed his joy at the 20-year-old's victory and called for him to enjoy his moment of triumph.

"Congratulations @carlosalcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!!" Nadal tweeted (translated from Spanish).

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal

Un abrazo muy fuerte y a disfrutar del momento ¡¡¡Campeón!!!… Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz . Nos has dado una alegría inmensa hoy y seguro que nuestro pionero en el tenis español, Manolo Santana, también ha estado animando allá dónde esté como de Wimbledon al que hoy te has unido.Un abrazo muy fuerte y a disfrutar del momento ¡¡¡Campeón!!!… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Carlos Alcaraz retains World No. 1 ranking with Wimbledon title win

Carlos Alcaraz wins Wimbledon 2023

With his Wimbledon title win, Carlos Alcaraz became only the fifth player to win multiple Grand Slam titles prior to turning 21. He also snapped Novak Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at the grass Major.

The Spaniard stopped the four-time defending champion Djokovic from joining Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer as the only players to win five consecutive titles at the grasscourt Major. Additionally, he ended the seven-time champion's quest to equal Federer's Wimbledon title record.

The World No. 1 ranking had also been up for grabs prior to the Wimbledon 2023 final. However, Alcaraz's stunning victory has allowed him to retain the spot in the ATP rankings. The Spaniard will enter his 29th week as the World No. 1 on Monday, July 17.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here