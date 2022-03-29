"You go deep in an event, and you'd run into Rafael Nadal and I was like I'm probably going home, but now guys can win it" - Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe believes young players like himself have more chances to win tournaments now that Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic have become more selective with their schedules.

Tiafoe's compatriot Taylor Fritz was recently crowned champion at Indian Wells after beating Nadal in the final. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic did not compete at the Masters 1000 event.

Federer has been out due to a knee injury since August, while Djokovic was barred from entering the States due to his unvaccinated status.

With the Big 3 cutting down on the number of events they play, young stars such as Jenson Brooksby, Reilly Opelka, Sebastian Korda, Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz, and Tiafoe have been given the opportunity to make an impact.

Tiafoe reckons there is a "little opening" for the younger players in tennis with Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic not playing as often as they once did.

"There is a little opening in tennis," Tiafoe said. "The big guys don't play every Masters, for example, this one. Big guys, you know what I mean, the big three."

"So there is a little space for guys," he added. "I mean, there was a while there where you go deep in an event, and you'd run into Rafa and them, I was, like, Yeah, I'm probably going home. But now guys can win it."

Tiafoe also spoke about the resurgence of American men's tennis. He highlighted how he and Taylor Fritz were the first to break through among the crop of American youngsters.

"Yeah, yeah. I think it's been interesting," Frances Tiafoe said. "Like, I mean, Fritz, we're kind of the first guys to break top 100. Fritz made final of a 250 when we were super young. I made quarterfinal of Australia really young. Top 30, 20 years old, 21 years old. Me and Fritz kind of going. Reilly's kind of figured out, Reilly breaks through, Tommy starts to break through. You have Korda, these guys."

Tiafoe reckons that growing up playing with his compatriots has given him a sense of belief that none of them are unbeatable.

"I think seeing guys that you grew up with doing well, you're like, Well, f***, this guy can do it. I grew up with him," Tiafoe added. "I've beaten him how many times. Why not? But it's all good blow. We genuinely want to see each other do well. It's good."

The Miami Open title remains elusive for Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal, after losing the 2017 Miami Open final to Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal has won a whopping 36 Masters 1000 titles, one short of Novak Djokovic's all-time tally. However, the Mallorcan never triumphed in Miami in 13 attempts.

The 21-time Major champion has finished as the runner-up on five occasions (2005, 2008, 2011, 2014, and 2017). Nadal twice fell to Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic and once to Nikolay Davydenko.

