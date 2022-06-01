"You are going to win this tournament not once, but a lot of times" - Alexander Zverev on what he told Carlos Alcaraz after beating him in French Open QF

Alexander Zverev advanced to the semifinals of the French Open for the second year in a row following a hard-fought victory over Carlos Alcaraz, who was among the pre-tournament favourites.

Zverev, who began well, kept his calm despite losing the third set to come through 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) against the Spaniard, who he lost to at the Madrid Open final last month.

During the on-court interview after the win, the German revealed that he told Alcaraz at the net that the 19-year-old would win the French Open "a lot of times."

D'Arcy Maine @darcymaine_espn Zverev on Alcaraz: "I told him at the net, 'You're going to win this tournament not once, but a lot of times.' I hope I can win it before he starts beating us all and we have no chance at all."



The 25-year-old, who appeared to have the measure of his opponent's trademark drop shots, seized the initiative early in the contest.

Backed by a passionate crowd, Alcaraz fought back in the third set after having lost the first two against the aggressive third seed.

The German held his nerve during the course of a tense fourth-set tie-break just as Alcaraz was beginning to come into his own.

While asserting that he had to play his best tennis from the outset, Zverev stated that he hoped he could win the tournament before Alcaraz "starts beating us all."

"At the end of the day, I knew that I had to play my absolute best tennis from the start on and I am happy that I did that obviously," he said.

"I hope I can win it before he starts beating us all and we will have no chance at all," he added.

Alexander Zverev still chasing maiden Grand Slam triumph

Alexander Zverev is still chasing a maiden Grand Slam title

Alexander Zverev, who reached the US Open final in 2020, is yet to win a Grand Slam. The Tokyo Olympic gold-medalist lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals at Roland Garros last year.

The German, who hasn't made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, was a semifinalist at the 2020 Australian Open.

The 25-year-old has, however, won the ATP Tour Finals in 2018 and again in 2021. The quarterfinal win over Alcaraz was Zverev's maiden win over a top-10 player at a Grand Slam.

Carlos Alcaraz @alcarazcarlos03 🏻 Thank u everyone for your support at 🏻 Good luck in the rest of the tournament! Time to learn and improve, we'll be back to try again next year!Thank u everyone for your support at @rolandgarros and congrats to @AlexZverev 🏻 Good luck in the rest of the tournament! Time to learn and improve, we'll be back to try again next year! 👋🏻😀 Thank u everyone for your support at @rolandgarros and congrats to @AlexZverev! 👏🏻 Good luck in the rest of the tournament! 😉 https://t.co/abLa9sfK24

Alcaraz, on his part, took the loss in his stride, stating via a tweet that it was time to learn and improve before returning to try again next year.

"Time to learn and improve, we'll be back to try again next year! Thank u everyone for your support at @rolandgarros and congrats to @AlexZverev! Good luck in the rest of the tournament!" he wrote.

