"You got time to comment BS like a clown and not get a job?" - Coco Gauff shuts up a troll

Coco Gauff, one of the fastest-growing tennis prodigies, is known for playing hard on the court and having a lot of fun off it. The Gen Z girl is present on numerous social media platforms and often posts videos of herself dancing her heart out.

But like every public figure, she too has to deal with online harassment from time to time. In one such incident recently, one of her Instagram followers decided to post a rather nasty comment on her latest photograph, suggesting that the player seemed to be more focused on off-the-court activities than improving her game.

"You got time to dress like a clown but not bag any Grand Slams? Hahaha. And people really thought you were the next Serena," the person wrote.

Unfortunate for the troll, Gauff responded and gave the person a lesson to remember for a long time. She advised the follower to find a job and rise above hate.

"@wwthomas You got time to comment bs like a clown and not get a job? Hahaha. And you really thought you ate. That's why nobody hits yo line GOOFY. Thx for the follow back tho. Get off the couch and touch some grass. Meat riding and hating is an illness. I hope you get well soon," Coco Gauff replied.

Coco Gauff's season so far

Coco Gauff has a 34-17 win-loss record in 2022

Turning pro in 2018, Coco Gauff has been able to pocket only two WTA singles titles so far, the last one coming in May 2021. Although she is yet to add to her tally this year, the 18-year-old has shown promising signs, forcing the experts of the game to declare her one of the brightest future prospects. This season, out of her 51 singles matches, the American has managed to win 34, while losing 17.

She peaked at the 2022 French Open, reaching the title clash without dropping a single set and beating players like Elise Mertens, Sloane Stephens, and Martina Trevisan. Gauff faced a crushing defeat in the finals by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who clinched her second Grand Slam title of the year.

The young American, however, made it clear that she was ready to face the top players in the world. While her Wimbledon journey ended in the third round at the hands of Amanda Anisimova, she reached the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time ever, defeating the likes of America's Madison Keys and China's Shuai Zhang. In the last eight, Gauff was stopped by Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

