"You guys are picking on every single move" - Victoria Azarenka lashes out at tennis media for overblowing no handshake between her & Elina Svitolina

Victoria Azarenka has shared her thoughts on her interaction with Elina Svitolina after respecting the latter's no-handshake stance during their fourth-round clash at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Svitolina secured her first-ever win over Azarenka after battling back from a set down to claim a hard-fought 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9) victory in two hours and 46 minutes.

Following the match, Victoria Azarenka honored Elina Svitolina's stand against shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian players by simply raising her hand towards the Ukrainian. However, the Belarusian's gesture only resulted in her being booed off the court.

When asked about the incident after the match, Azarenka downplayed the interaction and expressed her frustration with the media for blowing things out of proportion.

"I think that you guys are picking on every single move and make such a big story out of that that there is really no point to do that. I know Elina for a very long time. I've always had a good relationship with her. And the circumstances, it is what it is, and that's it," Victoria Azarenka said in her post-match press conference.

The 33-year-old further emphasized her belief that discussing every small gesture is inconsequential and only serves to amplify a conversation that is devoid of any meaningful significance.

"I don't think that talking about every little gesture makes any difference or is a big story. I'm not saying you particularly, but a lot of people keep talking about it like it's, I don't know, changing somebody's lives, which it's not," she said.

"So the bigger you guys are making it, the longer it's going to be a conversation. So in my opinion it's not a conversation that has any substance, any change, any effect, or really anything," she added.

"She was very solid today" - Victoria Azarenka on Elina Svitolina after Wimbledon 4R defeat

Victoria Azarenka exits Wimbledon 2023

Victoria Azarenka shared her appreciation for Elina Svitolina's performance before contending that the match was a very close contest. The Belarusian also expressed confidence in her ability to display a higher level of play in the future.

"She was very solid today. It was really about flip of the coin I think. It was very, very close. I probably will look back and see what I can do in terms of adjustments. I know I can play better tennis, for sure, and move on," she said.

The former World No. 1 declared her intention to treat the defeat as a valuable learning experience. She shared her determination to work harder and make a renewed effort at Wimbledon in 2024.

"In the end of the day it's a tennis match. It's done. Nothing I can do to bring it back. It's going to be a good learning experience for me to keep working hard, to come out next time and try again," she added.

Following her win over Victoria Azarenka, Elina Svitolina will face a tough challenge in the form of top seed Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. The Pole edged past Belinda Bencic 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3 to book her spot against the Ukrainian.

