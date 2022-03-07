"You guys are so strong, you have an amazing spirit and try to fight for Ukraine" - Dayana Yastremska donates runners up prize money in support of fellow Ukrainians

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska turned in an erratic performance in the WTA Lyon Open final on Sunday, losing to China's Zhang Shuai in three comprehensive sets. The 21-year-old, however, didn't appear to be too bogged down by the loss as she pledged her runners-up prize money to Ukraine, which is currently at war with Russia.

Before arriving in Lyon, Yastremska and her 15-year-old sister Ivanna spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park in her home country amidst Russia's invasion. Against that background, the Ukrainian deserves huge plaudits for her giant-killing campaign at the 250-level WTA event, where she beat higher-ranked players like Sorana Cirstea and Ana Bogdan en-route to the final.

Yastremska had a nervy start to her fifth pro final before settling into her rhythm and eventually taking the opening set 6-3. The youngster, ranked No. 128 in the world, then broke early in the second set, but was broken back twice by Zhang as she took the second set 6-3.

The Ukrainian once again led the scoreboard in the deciding set at 2-0 and 4-2 respectively. She, however, sprayed errors on important points and failed to capitalize on her lead. Zhang, the older and more experienced player of the two, shifted gears to reel off the last four games of the match, registering a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win against the 21-year-old.

During the trophy presentation, Yastremska showed maturity beyond her years as she not only didn't let the final defeat play on her mind, but also expressed her desire to donate her runner-up cheque to the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

"The prize money I own here, I'm going to give it to the Ukrainian Tennis Foundation to support Ukraine," she said.

dana @jazdahubi Yastremska giving prize money to a Ukraine Foundation. Ended her speech with “Slava Ukraini” Yastremska giving prize money to a Ukraine Foundation. Ended her speech with “Slava Ukraini” 💙💛🇺🇦 https://t.co/DhfA2iJ2bk

She also spoke about her comrades who had helped Ukraine in their defense against the Russian troops, while being draped in her national colors herself.

"If Ukrainian people are watching me I wanted to tell them, you guys are so strong, you have an amazing spirit and try to fight for Ukraine," she added.

wta @WTA



"You guys are so strong, you have an amazing spirit." @D_Yastremska gives a message of support to her fellow Ukrainians. "You guys are so strong, you have an amazing spirit." 💙💛🇺🇦 @D_Yastremska gives a message of support to her fellow Ukrainians. https://t.co/RpunBPBwFT

Towards the end of the speech, the 21-year-old suggested that she and her fellow Ukrainians had a "very strong spirit".

"I wanted to say thanks to every single person from Ukraine for standing by the country and showing all that we have a very strong spirit... Slava Ukraini!" she said.

Dayana Yastremska granted wildcard to play at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

It should also be noted that Yastremska was not initially supposed to make direct entry into the Lyon Open draw. After the rest of the world became aware of her harrowing story, the Lyon organizers themselves offered her a wildcard in both the singles and doubles events (where she partnered with her sister Ivanna).

The former World No. 21, on her part, made the most of that opportunity to reach her first WTA final since January 2020.

There was also some good news for Yastremska later on Sunday as the Indian Wells Masters granted her a wildcard in singles. Earlier, the Ukrainian was passed over for a wildcard, with the likes of Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin receiving one instead.

However, World No. 29 Camila Giorgi has now withdrawn from the WTA 1000 event, freeing up one main draw spot for a player. Indian Wells organizers subsequently decided to give Yastremska a wildcard as Osaka, who barely made the rankings cut for direct entry, was placed in the main draw.

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN



has been awarded a main draw wild card into the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. Due to the withdrawal of Camila Giorgi, Naomi Osaka has moved into the main draw via direct entry. @D_Yastremska has been awarded a main draw wild card into the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. Due to the withdrawal of Camila Giorgi, Naomi Osaka has moved into the main draw via direct entry.@D_Yastremska has been awarded a main draw wild card into the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. https://t.co/mj2cVTTVX5

Edited by Keshav Gopalan